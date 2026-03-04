The NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and teams are working on deals. One of the major names on the trade market has been Robert Thomas. The St. Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres have been working on a deal to potentially send Thomas to Buffalo.

Now, it seems those talks are stalling, as the Blues are holding firm to their asking price, per hockey insider Darren Dreger of TSN.

“It’s believed St Louis/Buffalo went the distance on Thomas trade talks. Sounds like the Sabres aren’t willing to part with the necessary pieces. (Prospects, Player, 1st). Still teams nibbling, but the Blues are firm in what the return needs to be for the young center,” Dreger reported on X, formerly Twitter.

This comes after reporting yesterday that in order to get the 26-year-old center, a team would need to pay an astronomical price, and at least look similar to the haul the Vancouver Canucks got for Quinn Hughes. This does not mean a trade between the Blues and Sabres will not come to fruition.

“The Sabres and Blues have also been focused on a Dman. Buffalo wants a right shot, so Parayko or Faulk have been mentioned as possibilities,” Dreger added, also crediting Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

The Sabres are in the midst of the longest playoff drought in NHL history, last making it to the postseason in 2011, and missing in 14 consecutive seasons. They also have the pieces to make a deal like this happen to help break that drought, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

“The Blues would want to come out of the trade with a young center, and while Buffalo’s Zach Benson (No. 13, 2023) might be the choice of some, prospect Konsta Helenius (No. 14, 2024) or Noah Östlund (No. 16, 2022) could be good targets, too. If Armstrong is looking at D in the package and Power isn’t available, then Radim Mrtka (No. 9, 2025) is a possible option. The Sabres do have their first-round pick in 2026, which could complete the three-piece package,” Rutherford reported.

If the deal with the Sabres is dead, the Utah Mammoth could also make a play for Thomas as the deadline approaches.

