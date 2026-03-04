The Minnesota Vikings are making a not-so-shocking decision involving star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Jeremy Fowler reports that the Vikings have released the veteran defensive star amid cap space problems.

“The Vikings are expected to release DT Jonathan Allen due to salary cap constraints, per sources. The former Pro Bowler had 68 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 17 starts. The Vikings are $40-plus million over the cap and need to get under, thus the move.”

Spotrac suggests that Jonathan Allen will have a $23.9 million cap hit, so this is a no-brainer for a team that is 40+ million under the cap. The Vikings' No. 1 priority before free agency starts will be to get above the cap before they can even think of signing any free agents.

Allen signed with the Vikings last offseason for a 3-year, $60 million deal. Allen still produced a very good season and played the second-most games of his career (17). It is a difficult decision for the Vikings, but it seems that they are trying to do whatever they can to get back above the cap.

Allen will command a large contract once again as he is still on top of his game. Allen will enter year nine, but is only 31 years old. The former first-round pick out of Alabama has a few prime seasons left in him.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Vikings tendered fellow defensive lineman Jalen Redmond. These coming days are going to be very difficult for some teams as they try to make sure the roster and cap space are where it needs to be for the March 11 opening of free agency.