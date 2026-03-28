Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans exit the 2026 NCAA Tournament in heartbreak after losing to the UConn Huskies in the Sweet 16 on Friday night.

The Spartans made their way to the Sweet 16 after beating up North Dakota State and Louisville in the opening rounds. This marked another deep run in the NCAA Tournament for Izzo, another testament to his legacy as one of the best college coaches ever.

However, the Spartans' efforts came to an end after UConn stopped them in their tracks to secure a place in the Elite Eight. This resulted in Michigan State fans providing their thoughts on the tough loss, especially for the program's long-term success. Here are some of their reactions.

“As a lifelong Michigan State fan since 2015, I speak for the ENTIRE fanbase when I say that WE ALL stand with Jeremy Fears Jr! He is everything that our basketball program represents and he’s a great culture fit. What you call dirty, we call the standard. Keep doing you Jeremy!” one fan said.

“Can we PLEASE use the portal and get a real good center and shooter next year. If our stubborn old coach isn’t gonna use the portal then just retire already cause he’s holding the program back massively,” one remarked.

“Can’t wait to get three guys out of the portal who can’t play basketball at the power four level and all the incoming freshmen have a 20th inch vertical and zero ability to shoot,” one commented.

“Sour taste to end the season. Izzo has to call a timeout on the broken play and try to set up something for a 3 to tie the game, instead he let them play it out and it resulted in a Teng prayer shot. Tough,” one replied.

“I know it hurts right now, but truly, thank you Carson Cooper and Jaxson Kohler. You bought into this program and gave us more than any of us ever could have asked for. Good luck in your futures, as well as every other player not returning next season💚🤍,” a fan said.

How Michigan State played against UConn

It will be a tough season-ending loss for Tom Izzo and Michigan State to sustain against UConn. Getting to the Sweet 16 once again, the team is close to a national championship but remains so far from it.

Four players scored in double-digits for Michigan State in the loss. Carson Cooper led the team with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. Jeremy Fears Jr. came next with 13 points and seven assists, Coen Carr had 13 points and three rebounds, while Jaxon Kohler provided 12 points and eight rebounds.

Michigan State concludes the 2025-26 campaign with a 27-8 overall record, having gone 15-5 in its Big Ten matchups. They qualified for the NCAA Tournament with an At-Large bid, making their deepest run possible to the Sweet 16 this season.