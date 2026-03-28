The New York Giants know that relevance in the NFL is fleeting, and identity is everything. After another reset button was pressed midway through the 2025 season, the organization now finds itself caught between patience and urgency. The arrival of a new coaching vision signals hope. Hope alone, though, doesn’t win games in the NFC East. The 2026 NFL Draft will be where intent becomes action. For a roster still riddled with holes, the Giants cannot rely solely on headline selections. They must find value deeper in the board. Sleepers will define this class as potential catalysts for a long-overdue turnaround.

Cultural reset

The 2025 season was a brutal test of resolve for the Giants. It ended in a disappointing 4-13 record that cost Brian Daboll his job by mid-November. It was a year defined by the “Mile High Meltdown,” where a 19-0 lead against the Denver Broncos evaporated into a 33-32 loss. Of course, there were bright spots. However, the lack of consistency was staggering. The defense struggled to close out games, leading to seven single-possession losses. The mid-season coaching change to Mike Kafka provided a temporary spark. Still, it wasn't enough to overcome a roster riddled with injuries and a lack of depth in the secondary. By the time the regular season concluded with a victory over the Raiders, the focus had already shifted toward a complete cultural overhaul. That necessitates hitting a home run in the next draft cycle.

Measured offseason

Heading into the 2026 season, the Giants have prioritized veteran leadership and stability to support their young core. The headlines were dominated by the arrival of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and tight end Isaiah Likely. They also secured cornerback Greg Newsome and safety Ar'Darius Washington to patch their secondary. Perhaps most interestingly, the front office brought in John Harbaugh as the new head coach. By re-signing Jermaine Eluemunor and adding versatile pieces like Aaron Stinnie, the Giants have built a floor for the roster.

The ceiling, however, remains dependent on their ability to find elite athleticism in the draft. The rumors of a Kayvon Thibodeaux trade continue to swirl, too. This suggests that the team is ready to pivot entirely toward the vision of the new coaching staff.

QB Cole Payton, North Dakota

In today’s NFL, flexibility at quarterback is a competitive advantage. For a Giants team still developing Jaxson Dart, having a dynamic option behind him could unlock an entirely new dimension of the offense. Cole Payton is exactly that kind of sleeper.

The North Dakota State product has quietly built one of the most compelling profiles in this class. He’s a big-bodied quarterback who combines accuracy with legitimate rushing production. His 2025 campaign was highlighted by elite grading as both a passer and runner. That underscores his ability to impact games in multiple ways.

That said, what makes Payton especially intriguing is how he fits into the broader offensive vision. Under John Harbaugh, there is an expectation of physicality and adaptability. Payton provides both. He can operate within structure and extend plays with his legs when protection breaks down.

RB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

If there’s one glaring absence in the Giants’ offense, it’s true, game-breaking speed. Demond Claiborne brings that in abundance.

The Wake Forest standout is the kind of runner who changes the math on the field. His acceleration is immediate, and his ability to make defenders miss in tight spaces is among the best in this class. What separates Claiborne from other backs, though, is his versatility. He’s not just a runner but a receiver who can turn check-downs into explosive gains.

That dual-threat capability is exactly what the Giants need. With this roster, adding a player like Claiborne introduces balance. He complements the existing pieces rather than overlapping with them, giving the offense a new layer of unpredictability.

Claiborne certainly does not carry the same hype as top-tier prospects. His skill set, though, suggests a player who can contribute immediately and grow into a significant role.

DL Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana

Rebuilding a defense starts with the trenches. For the Giants, that process requires both talent and attitude. Kaleb Proctor offers a blend of both.

Coming out of Southeastern Louisiana, Proctor may not have the pedigree of players from larger programs. However, his production and motor tell a compelling story. At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, he has the size to hold the line and the quickness to disrupt it.

What stands out most is his consistency. Proctor relies on repetition, on winning his reps through technique and effort. His performance in all-star settings has validated his ability to compete against higher-level talent. That reinforces the idea that his success is no fluke.

Building through smart bets

The Giants are not one move away but several layers deep into a rebuild that demands patience and precision. Within that process, though, lies opportunity. The ability to identify and develop undervalued talent is what separates successful rebuilds from endless cycles of frustration.

Cole Payton, Demond Claiborne, and Kaleb Proctor may not dominate draft headlines. However, they represent exactly what this team needs. That's versatility, explosiveness, and effort. These are the players who fill gaps, elevate teammates, and quietly shift the trajectory of a franchise.

If the Giants are serious about building something sustainable, it won’t just come from the obvious choices. It will come from the smart ones to turn potential into production.