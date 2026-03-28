The 2025-26 season is feeling like a gap year for the Houston Rockets, which is quite disappointing considering that their goal heading into this season is to build off of last year's first-round exit. While the Golden State Warriors are not poised to be a threat to a potential deep playoff run for the Rockets, Houston's wounds in the postseason may end up being self-inflicted.

This is not to say that the Rockets would have been better off not trading for Kevin Durant. Durant has been excellent this season, especially for someone who's already 37 years of age, and the likes of Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson have been brilliant for stretches this season as well.

The sky is not falling for Houston, anyhow; even after a crushing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, they are still sitting in sixth place in the West standings. The Phoenix Suns haven't exactly been playing great themselves either, so one would think that Houston's 3.5-game lead over Phoenix for the sixth spot in the standings is feeling a bit safe with 10 games remaining in the season.

But from now until the end of the regular season, a lot of things can still happen. Murphy's Law could very well still come true. And the Rockets will be dreading this unlikely, but not impossible, worst-case scenario.

Rockets' absolute nightmare scenario: Fall to play-in, face the Warriors

With 10 games to go in the regular season, one would think that the furthest the Rockets could fall to is the seventh seed. They have a 6.5-game cushion over the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers, and losing that lead would require Houston to put up a historic choke job akin to the 2011 Boston Red Sox.

But the Rockets have so much talent for that to happen, and it's not like head coach Ime Udoka has lost the plot the way Terry Francona lost the locker room 15 years ago.

But they can most certainly relinquish that sixth spot to the Suns. The good news is that the Rockets have two very winnable games on the docket against the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans. After a game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, they have two more games in which they're favored — against the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz.

Winning those four games puts the Rockets in prime position to hold on to an outright playoff spot in the West heading into what will be a crucial matchup against the Suns on the 7th of April.

However, should the Rockets not take care of business, the way they failed to do against the Chicago Bulls back on Monday, then they could be in real danger of falling to the play-in tournament — putting them within the realm of possibility of facing Stephen Curry and the Warriors in a play-in tournament setting.

The Warriors are likely to be in the 9/10 play-in game especially with Curry still on the mend. But the Dubs can go toe to toe with the Portland Trail Blazers and are arguably favored in that matchup should Curry return. And if the Rockets lose against the Los Angeles Clippers in the 7/8 matchup, it will give the fans so much anxiety that a potential playoff berth for Houston is to be decided in a game against a team that's owned them in a playoff setting.

In this scenario, of course, there are a lot of ifs and buts. If one were to be a betting man, gambling on this scenario to come to fruition is a losing bet. But crazier things have happened in professional sports, and Houston has to lock in and do their job if they were to avoid a scenario like this from happening.

Rockets' realistic nightmare scenario: Face the Lakers in the first round

Going back to reality, the most likely outcome for the Rockets is to end up with the sixth seed in the West. But as things stand, the Rockets are going to be facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round — a team that appears to have solved the Houston matchup.

The Lakers did lose in blowout fashion to the Rockets back on Christmas Day, but a lot of things have changed for both teams since then. LA has leaned more and more on Marcus Smart and the defense he brings, while Houston lost Steven Adams to a season-ending injury.

The blow that comes from losing Adams will hurt the Rockets all the more in the playoffs. Houston can have questionable floor-spacing and their offense can get stagnant, which, in the playoffs, will be a much more common occurrence. Houston will be throwing up plenty of bricks as a team. The presence of Adams helps cover for their inefficiencies on offense by giving them more second chance opportunities — a consistent source of efficient scoring.

The Lakers also can struggle on the defensive glass. Deandre Ayton has bought in more and more into his role the deeper the season has gone, but he can still struggle with his motor at times. Jaxson Hayes is an athletic center, but he can be pushed around on the glass, especially by a behemoth like Adams.

The Timberwolves demolished the Lakers on the glass in last year's playoffs en route to a five-game series win. But the Rockets won't be able to do that as much with Adams out, as Clint Capela and Sengun are nowhere near the offensive rebounding beast Adams is.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have found the solution to slowing down Durant — throwing double teams his way aggressively. This renders Durant so passive on offense while requiring his teammates to do the brunt of shot-creation. Houston will have to rely more on Reed Sheppard in a Lakers series because of this, which only opens up LA's offense to go mismatch hunting against the diminutive Sheppard.

Adding in the fact that the Rockets will start the series on the road, then a matchup against the Lakers in the playoffs does not sound appealing in the slightest.