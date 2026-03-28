The Dallas Cowboys don’t lack talent. They just lack answers. This franchise measures success in championships, not playoff appearances. As such, the past two seasons have exposed a disconnect between what the Cowboys believe they are and what shows up on Sundays. The 2026 NFL Draft presents an opportunity to correct that through calculated, under-the-radar additions. Sleepers matter more for Dallas than most teams. These are the players who can stabilize a defense that fell apart and inject new life into an offense that too often relied on bursts instead of balance. If the Cowboys are serious about reclaiming relevance, this draft will be about precision.

Laying bare the problems

2025 was defined by a schizophrenic identity that ultimately led to a frustrating 7-9-1 finish. Sure, the offense occasionally struck like lightning behind the arm of Dak Prescott and the emergence of George Pickens. However, the defense was essentially a sieve. Dallas finished dead last in the league in points allowed, surrendering a staggering 30.1 points per game. The departure of key stalwarts and the controversial trade of Micah Parsons left a void that no amount of mid-season coaching adjustments could mask.

It was a campaign bookended by poor outings. Missing the postseason for a second consecutive year was an indictment of a defensive unit that simply could not get off the field when it mattered most.

Defensive overhaul

The opening of the 2026 legal tampering period finally saw the Cowboys' front office wake up from its slumber. The strategy has been laser-focused on defensive redemption. They have specifically targeted the secondary and the pass rush. The headline-grabbing trade for Rashan Gary from Green Bay signaled a genuine desire to reclaim the edge. Subsequent moves to bolster the back end included the signings of safeties Jalen Thompson and PJ Locke, along with cornerback Cobie Durant. While the roster is objectively stronger now, there is still a sense that the job is only half-finished. That leaves the upcoming draft as the final battleground for roster supremacy.

DL Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana

If Dallas is serious about fixing its defense, the answer starts inside. Edge rushers get the headlines, but interior disruption is what collapses game plans. Kaleb Proctor offers exactly that. He also does so as one of the most intriguing sleepers in this class.

Coming out of Southeastern Louisiana, Proctor doesn’t have the pedigree of a blue-blood program. Still, his tape tells a different story. He plays with an explosive first step that allows him to shoot gaps and disrupt plays before they fully develop. At 6-foot-5 and around 300 pounds, he has the size to anchor against the run and the quickness to create chaos in the backfield.

What makes Proctor particularly valuable for Dallas is how he complements Gary. While Gary attacks from the edge, Proctor can collapse the pocket from the interior. That inside-out pressure is exactly what the Cowboys lacked in 2025.

WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

Yes, the Cowboys’ defensive struggles dominated the narrative. That said, the offense relied on isolation brilliance too often. Adding real, game-changing speed can change that equation overnight. Brenen Thompson brings that in abundance.

The Mississippi State receiver is a vertical weapon in the purest sense. His acceleration is instant, and his ability to stretch the field forces defenses to adjust their coverage shells. In an offense featuring CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, Thompson would serve as the ultimate spacer.

Thompson, though, isn’t just a straight-line threat. His development as a route runner shows an ability to separate not just deep, but across the intermediate areas as well. That versatility makes him a potential difference-maker.

RB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Balance has been a recurring issue for the Cowboys. Nowhere is that more evident than in the backfield. Sure, Javonte Williams provides power. However, there’s a need for a complementary piece who can bring versatility and explosiveness. Demond Claiborne fits that role seamlessly.

The Wake Forest standout is a dynamic runner with exceptional vision and lateral agility. He navigates tight spaces with ease and can turn modest gains into significant ones. His ability to contribute as a receiver only enhances his value. that gives the Cowboys a legitimate three-down option.

What stands out most about Claiborne is his adaptability. He can line up in multiple spots, contribute in the passing game, and even add value as a returner. That kind of versatility is invaluable in today’s NFL.

Reclaiming relevance

The Cowboys need alignment more than overhaul. They need players who fit the system, address specific weaknesses, and elevate the roster as a whole. Kaleb Proctor, Brenen Thompson, and Demond Claiborne embody that approach.

They aren’t the biggest names, but they might be the right ones. And for Dallas, that distinction is everything. If the Cowboys truly want to turn frustration into progress, it doesn't begin with noise but with precision.