The Buffalo Sabres have a decision to make regarding winger JJ Peterka this summer. Buffalo's young winger is a restricted free agent this summer, and he is in demand. Teams have been calling the Sabres to inquire about his availability. They have been hesitant to take those calls to this point, however.

This has reportedly changed, though. Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Sabres are now listening on Peterka. “Their answer has changed. They are at least now listening on it. And I think that's recent,” Friedman reported on his 32 Thoughts Podcast on Sunday.

Friedman was asked if this change reflected the quality of trade offer they have received. He shut down this idea. The Sportsnet insider mentioned that Peterka is unhappy in Buffalo. And the team is realizing they may need to at least explore a deal this summer.

“It’s believed he would like to go somewhere else, and I just think that reality is sinking in a bit,” Friedman said. “I think the Sabres realize they have to at least look into it, and I think in the last little bit it’s gone from ’we don’t want to do it and we’re not doing it’ to ’we don’t want to do it but we at least have to look into it.’”

Why Sabres' JJ Peterka is a popular trade target

The Sabres have received trade calls around Peterka before. In fact, he spent most of the 2024-25 campaign with trade rumors surrounding him. At one point, it seemed as if the Sabres had a deal worked out with the New York Rangers. However, this trade fell through.

It isn't hard to see why teams want to bring Peterka in. He emerged as a potential top-six option in 2023-24, when he scored 28 goals and 50 points through an entire 82-game season. He did not play all 82 games this past year, but he did improve. He scored 27 goals and 68 points while skating in 77 games.

He became Buffalo's most effective offensive option in 2024-25. Peterka finished with nearly 21 Offensive Goals Above Replacement, according to Evolving Hockey. The next closest player was Tage Thompson with 12.2 OGAR. Moreover, he led all Sabres skaters with 2.5 Wins Above Replacement.

Peterka looks the part of a future star. And he could only be getting started. The Sabres know his potential, and would like to keep him. In the end, it may not be up to them whether he leaves Buffalo this summer.