The Carolina Hurricanes have seen their season come to a close at the hands of the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in the last three seasons, adding to their overall miserable record in the postseason's third round since 2009.

The Hurricanes have advanced to the ECF four times since winning their first and only Stanley Cup to date in 2006, dropping all four series. The only difference this time around was that it wasn't in a sweep. Regardless, their record in the third round of 1-16 in the last four appearances is of concern.

There are several pending free agent players on the current Hurricanes roster, some of whom the team will want to retain while others could be let go. Additionally, there could be moves upcoming involving roster players in order to free up valuable cap space for some upgrades.

Hurricanes assistant captain Sebastian Aho outright stated that he is hoping that the next several months will be big for the organization in terms of additions, via NHL.com.

“Last offseason, to be quite honest, I was kind of disappointed how it went,” Aho said. “We lost a couple guys that I'd like to see us keep. At the (NHL) trade deadline we tried to make a push. We do appreciate that the team wants us to get better. I feel like maybe making the right choices in the offseason (is important), picking up some pieces, so maybe you don't have to throw a Hail Mary at the deadline. You can maybe add some depth pieces, for example.

“It's exciting, and I do think we have really good pieces here, but also I think it's going to be a big offseason for us.”

But who are the top trade candidates on the current roster that are expendable as Carolina looks to upgrade its roster?

A young defenseman like Scott Morrow could be dangled as trade bait

Originally a second-round draft selection of the Hurricanes in 2021, Morrow didn't exactly have a memorable showing in the postseason with Carolina. He finished with a -5 rating in the five games that he played in the Conference Final.

He'll also be a restricted free agent at the end of next season. Suppose that the Hurricanes go big-game hunting this offseason for a top-pairing defenseman, especially if one or both of Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov decide to depart. While Morrow may eventually have big upside to his game, Carolina is in “win-now” mode.

Don't be surprised to see a player like Morrow offered in a potential deal for a serious upgrade on the back end.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi could potentially be on the on the market

It's not often that one sees a trade of a player who is under contract for several more seasons. In the case of Jesperi Kotkaniemi, he's signed by Carolina through the end of the 2028-29 NHL season.

While the Hurricanes like what they've gotten from Kotkaniemi so much that they extended him, his offensive numbers haven't exactly been overwhelming, posting point totals of 33 this season and 27 last season. With a cap hit of $4.82 million, could Carolina decide to offer him as part of a cost-cutting move to a team looking for center depth in order to free up salary cap space to sign someone like Mitch Marner?

Marner was approached by the Toronto Maple Leafs in March about waiving his no-trade clause to facilitate a move to the Hurricanes for then-forward Mikko Rantanen, who would ultimately be dealt to the Dallas Stars for Logan Stankoven and draft capital. Could Carolina circle back and try to snag Marner through free agency?

The Hurricanes haven't been shy about making bold moves in recent years, and it wouldn't be a surprise in the least to see them make another one in the next few months.

Could the Hurricanes trade Pyotr Kochetkov?

It may seem a bit odd to suggest that the Hurricanes could potentially move on from Pyotr Kochetkov, widely seen as the long-term figure in goal. Right now, he's under contract for another two seasons with a reasonable $2 million cap hit. Carolina also re-signed starter Frederik Andersen to a one-year contract through next season.

But as the Hurricanes are going to be in the business of making upgrades, suppose they decide to dangle Kochetkov as trade bait for a more established and long-term solution at the goaltending position, such as to the Vancouver Canucks for rumored trade candidate Thatcher Demko?

Carolina won't have Andersen forever, and while Kochetkov is a capable young goaltender, Demko (if he can stay healthy) would be a massive upgrade between the pipes.