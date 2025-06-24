The Los Angeles Lakers are currently looking for ways to retool this offseason in the hopes of maximizing however much time LeBron James has left in the NBA. James still has plenty left in the tank at 41 years old, but his patience may be wearing thin after the Lakers' second straight first round exit this past spring.

Recently, James took to his newly relaunched Mind the Game podcast with co-host Steve Nash, and one of the topics discussed was what James views as the most egregious uncalled travel of his career.

James recalled a 2017 game against the Washington Wizards, at which point he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, in response.

“We were down one. I got the ball in transition at about half court, and I was driving the lane. It's late in the game… I got into the lane and I traveled like a motherf*****, and missed the layup” said James. “I don't know if I felt guilty. It felt weird. I had a wide open layup and missed it.”

Of course, moments later, James would go on to hit one of the most iconic shots of his career when Kevin Love launched an inbounds pass down to him with less than three seconds on the clock and the Cavs now trailing by three.

James spun off of defender Bradley Beal and lofted in a turnaround three-pointer from the wing off the glass to tie the game and send it into overtime, where Cleveland eventually won.

It's safe to say that the incredible shot more than made up for the layup blunder seconds earlier.

James is hoping to create more memories like this one with Lakers teammate Luka Doncic, but the team has some serious work to do this offseason if they want to reach the level of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.