The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed forward Eric Robinson, a few weeks after the Hurricanes lost to the eventual champion Florida Panthers in the NHL Eastern Conference Finals.

Robinson officially committed to a four-year $6.8 million contract extension, per the Hurricanes' official website.

In addition, General Manager Eric Tulsky will pay Robinson an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $1.7 million. That is expected to last through the 2028-2029 NHL season.

After the deal was sealed, Tulsky heaped praise on Robinson.

“It’s no surprise to us that Eric had his best professional season last year with Carolina,” said Tulsky. “His size and speed make him an excellent fit for the way we want to play, and we are thrilled that he’s chosen to remain a Hurricane.”

Robinson finished the season with 32 total points, including 14 goals and 18 assists. As a result, he set career highs in all three of those categories.

In addition, the Hurricanes finished the season with a record of 47-30. Robinson was one of several players set to become unrestricted free agents.

Robinson has played in the NHL for 8 seasons. In 2018, he made his debut with the Columbus Blue Jackets and played for them until 2023.

That same year, Robinson was traded to the Buffalo Sabres and played 40 games for them during the 2023-2024 NHL season.

In July 2024, Robinson joined the Hurricanes.

Robinson has 123 career points including 54 goals and 69 assists.

Eric Robinson brings depth to the Hurricanes

Robinson provides a unique combination of speed and strength to his role as a forward.

He can contribute effectively on both offense and defense. A perfect fit for a Hurricanes team that emphasizes a high tempo offense and tough nosed defense.

In addition, he can be a physical player who can battle for the puck as well as being a solid forechecker. Though scoring is not his prime focus, Robinson can score when given the opportunity.