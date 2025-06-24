With the NBA season ending on Sunday, the start of the college football season is officially on the clock. Baseball will pass the time until then, but starting in late August, football will be back. An exciting season is on deck for the Texas football team as the Arch Manning era is set to get underway. Manning is one of the most hyped players that we have ever seen in the sport, but Steve Spurrier is wondering if he is really all that he is built up to be.

Arch Manning has received a ton of hype since coming to the Texas football program, but he has been in a backup role for his entire career so far. He has spent the last two years sitting behind Quinn Ewers, who was just selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. So, if Manning is so good, why wasn't he able to beat out a seventh-rounder?

“Most people picking Texas to win the SEC,” Steve Spurrier said, according to a post from Brett McMurphy. “They’ve got Arch Manning already winning the Heisman too. My question is: if he was this good, how come they let Quinn Ewers play all the time last year? And he was a 7th round pick.”

It's a valid question, and it's not like we didn't see Manning play and get the answer for ourselves. He was the starter for a few games while Ewers was injured, and Texas went to him when the team needed some momentum in last year's regular season clash against Georgia. He had some good moments, but if he performed better than Ewers did, the Longhorns would've kept him in.

At the end of the day, Arch Manning didn't do enough to win the starting job over Quinn Ewers. However, he has picked up some valuable experience throughout his two years with the Texas football team, and he now gets a full offseason with QB1 reps. That will go a long way, and Manning should be one of the top QBs in college football next season.