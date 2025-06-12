The Carolina Hurricanes lost in the Eastern Conference Final for the third time in seven years. After that loss to the Florida Panthers, they need to add scoring to their roster to compete. With NHL free agency approaching, the Hurricanes have interest in ex-Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner. But The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun says that isn't the only name they are looking at.

“The Carolina Hurricanes, not surprisingly, are ready to make a splash,” LeBrun wrote. “They’ve got $30 million to spend and intend to inquire on pending UFA Mitch Marner, as many contending teams do, but their eggs are not all in that basket. The Canes are ready to take a run at several free agents and also are inquiring on the trade front. Get ready to see Carolina mentioned in a lot of speculation over the next four weeks. They also need to add on defense with the expectation that pending UFA Dmitry Orlov will go to market.”

The Hurricanes have noted interest in Marner, as his name came up in Mikko Rantanen trade talks. Carolina considered flipping Rantanen to Toronto for Marner, but he would not waive his no-trade clause at that time. If Carolina is willing to pay up in free agency, they could land Marner and a top defender.

Article Continues Below

The Maple Leafs and Marner's relationship is coming to an end after a long stretch of playoff failures. But the Hurricanes have a great system in place that has lifted them to playoff success despite the lack of elite scoring. Marner would provide that on their top line, while their defensive structure still helps them win games.

The Hurricanes and Marner would be a solid fit, but there are plenty of other teams who will bid for the forward's services. Can Eric Tulsky pull off another big move as the Carolina GM?