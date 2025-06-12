The Carolina Hurricanes lost in the Eastern Conference Final for the third time in seven years. After that loss to the Florida Panthers, they need to add scoring to their roster to compete. With NHL free agency approaching, the Hurricanes have interest in ex-Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner. But The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun says that isn't the only name they are looking at.

“The Carolina Hurricanes, not surprisingly, are ready to make a splash,” LeBrun wrote. “They’ve got $30 million to spend and intend to inquire on pending UFA Mitch Marner, as many contending teams do, but their eggs are not all in that basket. The Canes are ready to take a run at several free agents and also are inquiring on the trade front. Get ready to see Carolina mentioned in a lot of speculation over the next four weeks. They also need to add on defense with the expectation that pending UFA Dmitry Orlov will go to market.”

The Hurricanes have noted interest in Marner, as his name came up in Mikko Rantanen trade talks. Carolina considered flipping Rantanen to Toronto for Marner, but he would not waive his no-trade clause at that time. If Carolina is willing to pay up in free agency, they could land Marner and a top defender.

Article Continues Below
More Hurricanes News
Erick Tulsky, Rod Brind'Amour, Mitch Marner
Hurricanes’ nightmare scenario in 2025 NHL Free AgencyChristopher Hennessy ·
Brett Burns (in center), Mitch Marner, and Aaron Ekblad on the sides. Hurricanes logo. Hurricanes dream, hurricanes free agency, nhl free agency
Hurricanes’ dream scenario in 2025 NHL Free AgencyBryan Logan ·
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour gestures on the bench against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1.
Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour rebukes Paul Maurice’s new traditionTroy Finnegan ·
Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis (24) celebrates scoring with players on the bench during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center
Hurricanes GM’s free agency comments will fire up fansChristopher Hennessy ·
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at PNC Arena.
Hurricanes’ Jesper Fast makes retirement decision after missing 2024-25Christopher Hennessy ·
Carolina Hurricanes center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) looks on in warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.
3 Carolina Hurricanes trade candidates after Panthers series lossMichael Whitaker ·

The Maple Leafs and Marner's relationship is coming to an end after a long stretch of playoff failures. But the Hurricanes have a great system in place that has lifted them to playoff success despite the lack of elite scoring. Marner would provide that on their top line, while their defensive structure still helps them win games.

The Hurricanes and Marner would be a solid fit, but there are plenty of other teams who will bid for the forward's services. Can Eric Tulsky pull off another big move as the Carolina GM?