The Carolina Hurricanes lost to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final. It is their seventh straight playoff appearance without making the Stanley Cup Final. Things have to get better this offseason for Carolina to make any noise in the Eastern Conference. Which offseason trades can the Hurricanes pull off to improve their team? Could Erik Karlsson be the perfect fit on their blue line?

The Hurricanes will have a ton of cap space when July 1 comes around. They were saving space for a Martin Necas extension, which turned into space for the Mikko Rantanen expansion. But the Hurricanes now have neither and can go shopping in the offseason. That does not just include free agency, as they will be able to add salary through trades this offseason. On the contrary, there will not be many teams shedding salary for small costs like there have been in recent years.

The Hurricanes can add key players on offense and defense this offseason. Which ones should they target?

Erik Karlsson would be the perfect fit with the Hurricanes

Already on the Hurricanes' blue line is Jaccob Slavin, one of the premier defenders in the league. He is about to start an eight-year deal worth $6.4 million per season, an incredible bargain for his talent level. Add in Alexander Nikishin, who will be on a rookie deal, and they will have cap space to spend on a defenseman. Enter the Pittsburgh Penguins, who should be rebuilding this offseason. Erik Karlsson would be a great fit for the Hurricanes.

It may cost a first-round pick, but that is a price Carolina should be willing to pay. They picked up two first-rounders from the Stars in the Rantanen trade and should be willing to spend them. Karlsson makes $10 million through 2027, which is a high price. But if Pittsburgh retains some salary, they could fit it in no problem. Putting the elite offensive defenseman of his generation next to the best defender in the league would create a dominant pair.

Marco Rossi comes east

The Minnesota Wild had a great start to this season, but collapsed late in the year due to injuries. Now, they have the biggest contract in franchise history to give out to Kirill Kaprizov. He is eligible for an extension on July 1, and the pen should be hitting the ink shortly after that. That could leave them without enough space to bring Marco Rossi back, as he needs a new contract. After a 60-point season at 23 years old, he has high expectations for the remainder of his career.

Another part of the Rantanen trade was Logan Stankoven, who was one of the Hurricanes' most important forwards in the postseason. Rossi is an undersized center who can score, so he should see Stankoven's success and think he could do the same. After their playoff loss to the Panthers, they should be focused on getting more talent on their front line.

This is another time that the Hurricanes should be okay giving out a first-round pick. They have an extra one in 2025 and 2027 and have not traded any of their own. The Wild should be holding out for a first-round pick because of Rossi's great start so far.

The Predators give up on Jonathan Marchessault

Last offseason, the Nashville Predators spent big in free agency. Steven Stamkos, Brady Skjei, who was on the Hurricanes, and Jonathan Marchessault all signed big-money deals. They finished with the fifth-worst record in the NHL, collapsing from the get-go. If Predators GM Barry Trotz wants to part ways with one of those players, the Hurricanes should call about Marchessault.

Marchessault won the Conn Smythe Trophy with the 2023 Vegas Golden Knights. He spent one more year in Vegas before hitting free agency and pricing himself out of Vegas' price range. Trotz brought him in on a five-year deal worth $5.5 million per season. With four years left, the Hurricanes could take that contract off their books and still add in other places.

The Predators have no leverage in this deal, so the Hurricanes could get away with not trading a first-round pick in this deal. Marchessault is a proven playoff performer who could help Carolina get over the hump in the playoffs.