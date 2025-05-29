The Carolina Hurricanes were just eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the Panthers in five games. It was the seventh straight season the Hurricanes have been to the playoffs, but the second time in three years they have lost to the Panthers in the Conference Finals. Now, the Hurricanes turn their focus to the offseason. Part of the decisions needed to be made are around defender Brent Bruns as he enters free agency. We look at the three best destinations for Burns if he does not return to the Hurricanes.

Brent Burns is coming off another solid season. He turned 40 near the end of the last regular season, and after 21 seasons in the NHL, Burns may be looking for another new contract. Last year, he played in all 82 games, his fourth straight season playing 82 games. Further, he has been highly reliable. He has not missed a game since the 2013-14 season. He is coming off one of his lower offensive outputs, scoring just six goals with 23 assists. Still, he logged over 20 minutes of ice time per game and was a stalwart for the Hurricanes once again.

Burns is coming off making $5.28 million this past season, and is projected to make around $5 million in his next contract. The Hurricanes could have an interest in re-signing him, but with Dmitry Orlov also a free agent and plenty of cap space, they may move in a different direction. Still, Burns should have plenty of interest if the 40-year-old decides to keep playing.

Burns heads to Columbus

The Blue Jackets could be looking to swing big this offseason with nearly $43 million in cap space. While Brent Burns is not a flashy signing, he could fill a much-needed hole in the lineup. First, Ivan Provorov is a free agent. While the Blue Jackets would like to bring him back and would have the cap space, he may move on in free agency. He logged 23:21 of ice time last year per game, so Burns would not fill that need, but come close.

Still, even if Provorov comes back, Dante Fabbro is a free agent as well. He was third on the team in ice time last year and was part of the second rotation on defense. Burns would give the Blue Jackets a few upgrades in this spot. First, the Blue Jackets just missed the playoffs this past year, and bringing in Burns would provide playoff experience for a young team. Second, the Blue Jackets were 22nd in the NHL on the penalty kill, and Burns would immediately improve that.

Finally, Burns was second in the NHL in rush attempts amongst defensemen in 5v5 situations. He was only behind Zach Werenski. He would provide an offensive spark in a similar style to Werenski on a different unit. Don Waddell, the current GM of the Blue Jackets, is who brought Burns to Carolina, so he could also bring him to Columbus.

A return home and a chase for a cup

Brent Burns was drafted 20th overall by the Minnesota Wild in the 2003 NHL draft. The Wild have their top four defensemen locked up, but Jon Merrill is a free agent. With $23 million in cap space, the Wild could bring in Burns and give themselves three solid defensive pairings. The Wild do have to consider other free agent needs, but still could go after Burns.

Not only did Burns start his career in Minnesota, but this could be a mutually beneficial pairing. For the Wild, they are in need of a replacement for Merrill. While restricted free agent Declan Chisholm is an option, and Burns will cost, Burns is much more productive, even at age 40, than any of the bottom two defending options.

For Burns, he would get to return to the team that drafted him, but would also be able to play reduced minutes. He has played over 20 minutes per game for 11 straight years. A slight reduction could help prolong his career. Finally, he could get a chance at the Cup that has alluded him. The Wild have made the playoffs in 11 of the last 13 seasons, but never made it to the conference finals. Burns could be a piece to put them over the top.

Burns plays the role of a veteran mentor

Brent Burns has made runs at the Stanley Cup for three straight years, and while he could want one more shot to put his name in immortality, he could also be fine becoming a mentor to a young team. While the Sabres could consider moving on from Bowen Byram, Burns could fill that production. Burns was better on the offensive side of the ice and on the penalty kill. He still produces at the point of a top two defender on a team, but is slowing down with age.

Further, the Sabres' defensive core is young. Of the five defensive players they currently have under contract, only Connor Clifton is 30 years old, with everyone else younger. Rasmus Dhalin and Owen Power are the clear cornerstones of the future for this defense, but they could learn a lot from Burns.