With the Carolina Hurricanes being eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there are numerous questions about the future. They have players on expiring deals and might not re-sign them. Dmitry Orlov has several choices to make as he enters 2025 NHL free agency, and will probably pick a new team.

Orlov tallied six goals and 22 assists in the 2024-2025 season and registered four assists during 15 playoff games. Ultimately, he finished his 13th NHL season. However, Orlov is an unrestricted free agent and has several teams to choose from. Therefore, he will have his list of places to go and teams that value his skill set.

Orlov is not a prolific scorer, as his 36 points in the 2022-2023 season was his highest output. Yet, he is a physical defender who makes it tough for opposing scorers. After helping the Hurricanes reach the Eastern Conference Final, Orlov is seeking a new, long-term contract. He also wants a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup. Three teams could be the best fits for Orlov.

Dmitry Orlov becomes a king

The slogan for Los Angeles in 2012 was “We are all Kings.” The Kings could offer a lucrative deal to secure the defender they want. Currently, Los Angeles has 19 players under contract and will need at least one more defenseman. Orlov could be a great option to play alongside Drew Doughty. While Doughty continues to do all the little things, including offense, Orlov could be the thorn that irritates opponents.

Consider the fact that the Kings have struggled to stop Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl over the past four seasons. Therefore, a player like Orlov could prove beneficial for the Kings, as they get that extra piece that could help them finally get past Edmonton. Orlov could also compete for another title, this time in the Western Conference. Also, Orlov's playoff experience will come in handy, and he will not need to make much of an adjustment.

The Kings have approximately $23 million in cap space, which provides them with ample room to afford another defender. Also, pairing him with Doughty could be fruitful and give Orlov even more of a chance to succeed. Orlov is seeking a long-term contract, and the Kings could ideally give him three years.

Dmitry Orlov goes back to D.C.

Following a historic season in which Alexander Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's record, the Washington Capitals aim to make some minor adjustments. Ironically, they might target a former Capital, Orlov, who did a good job of containing the Caps in the Second Round. Orlov won a Stanley Cup title in 2018 with Ovechkin and might seek a reunion.

The only potential issue with this is that the Caps have a logjam at defense. Currently, Rasmus Sandin, Martin Fehevary, and Alex Alexeyev occupy the left side of the defense. If the Capitals plan a change, then Orlov could occupy one of those spots. These three did a solid job on the defensive side of the puck, and that brings some doubt to whether Orlov could return.

But the Capitals also won their only Stanley Cup with Orlov on the defense. That alone could incentivize them to bring him back. Additionally, they have just over $9 million in cap space. If they want Orlov back, they would have to move some pieces. While it would be a great fit for Orlov, the Capitals would have to work to make it happen.

Making a mammoth decision

There is always a wildcard in the equation. In this case, that wildcard is mammoth. The Utah Hockey team is now the Utah Mammoth, and they have their eyes on the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now, the Mammoth want to sign another defenseman, and Orlov may be on their list.

Orlov would bring playoff experience and credibility. At the moment, Mikhail Sergachev is the only defender with real playoff experience, and they sorely need another. Orlov could come in and play on the second or third pairing. Or, the Mammoth could produce a super pairing and have him play with Sergachev. Additionally, Orlov would work well on a penalty kill that was 15th in the league. His prescience would make them even tougher to score on with the extra man.

The Mammoth also has about $21 million in cap space, which provides them with great flexibility when it comes to signing new players. Overall, they are well-positioned to chase free agents, and Orlov would be a great fit on a young team looking to make an impact. Orlov would provide the veteran prescience and get the best value with a team like the Mammoth, while helping them improve their standing in the West.