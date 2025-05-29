May 29, 2025 at 11:49 AM ET

The Carolina Hurricanes were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday evening, losing in five games to the defending champion Florida Panthers.

There was a moment in the first period where head coach Rod Brind'Amour was visibly upset with the penalty calls in Game 5 as he spoke to NHL on TNT reporter Jackie Redmond. Fans believed Brind'Amour was disrespecting her, but Redmond fired back at that narrative and made it clear she has a great relationship with the Hurricanes boss:

“And anyone who says this is Brind’Amour disrespecting me – he’s one of nicest coaches I’ve worked with. We have great relationship,” Redmond wrote Wednesday night on X.

Here's a look at the video:

Rod Brind'Amour is not happy with the penalties so far in Game 5

Honestly, the fact that Brind'Amour even took an interview in the heat of the moment speaks to his respect for Redmond. He's furious with the calls and he remained professional while talking to Redmond.

“And disrespect would be giving me one word or not even doing the interview. MANY teams would gas the interview in THAT spot. Rod didn’t. Just FYI,” Redmond continued on X.

The Hurricanes looked to be in control with a 2-0 lead heading into the second period, but the Panthers proceeded to score three goals of their own. They ultimately won 5-3. Brind'Amour credited his team for “battling” and also gave his flowers to Florida, which is building a modern-day dynasty:

“They’re a great team and it’s obvious the last couple of years, they’re the standard, obviously,” Brind’Amour said. “I thought our guy battled really hard all series.”

Despite the conference finals exit, Carolina had another solid campaign, even after the Mikko Rantanen drama. Brind'Amour has been a pillar of success since becoming the head coach, taking the club to the playoffs every season.

The Panthers, meanwhile, await the winner of the Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars series, with the Oilers holding a 3-1 lead heading into a potential series-clinching Game 5 on Thursday.