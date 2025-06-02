The Carolina Hurricanes lost to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final. Their embarrassing defeat, the third in the East Final in seven years, could prompt some changes. One player the Hurricanes won't be getting back is Jesper Fast, as he has decided to retire. The former Rangers forward did not play while dealing with a neck injury during the 2024-25 season.

A gem of a human and hockey player Congrats on a great career, Quickie. Wishing you the best in your next chapter ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tJagyVFpFx — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I never took for granted the privilege of playing in the best league in the world,” Fast told the Hurricanes website. “I am grateful for all of the teammates, coaches, staff, and fans from the Rangers and Hurricanes who made my time in the NHL so special, and for my family for everything they did to help me achieve and live my dream. I’d also like to thank Nässjö HC and HV71, organizations that played a vital role in my development into an NHL player.”

Article Continues Below

Fast played seven seasons with the Rangers and four with the Hurricanes. scoring 91 goals in 703 regular-season games. He was a depth forward who played a key role in eight playoff berths in his 11 seasons. A neck injury cost him the 2024-25 season and is now forcing him to retire.

Fast did not play in the final year of a two-year contract that paid him $2.4 million per season. He would have been an unrestricted free agent on July 1 if he had not retired. This move does not impact the Hurricanes' plans for free agency, which should lead them to add scoring this summer.

Fast suffered the neck injury in the 2024 season finale against the Blue Jackets. It knocked him out of last year's playoffs, which saw them lose in the second round to the Rangers. After missing this year, the Finnish forward hangs up the skates. From a sixth-round pick to over 700 games played, it was a great career for Fast.