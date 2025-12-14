The Carolina Hurricanes are currently playing against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Hurricanes are the top team in the Eastern Conference. They also just got back one of their top defensemen after being out two months, as Jaccob Slavin has returned to the lineup.

The Hurricanes activated Slavin, and in a corresponding move, sent Joel Nystrom down to AHL Chicago. He has missed 29 games so far in the campaign with a lower-body injury. He was injured in the third period of the second game of the season against the Flyers. The Canes went on to win the game 4-3 in overtime.

Slavin was the 120th overall selection of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Canes. He made his NHL debut in 2015-16 and has played his entire career with the franchise. He has played 747 games with the club, finding the back of the net 55 times and adding 244 helpers.

Article Continues Below

The blueliner is the team's longest tenured defensive player and also holds the franchise record for points, assists, and shorthanded points among defensemen. He is tied for the most shorthanded goals and overtime goals in franchise history among defensemen. The Hurricanes are currently 20th in the NHL on the penalty kill, so the return of Slavin to the lineup will improve one of the weakest aspects of their team.

The Hurricanes are 20-9-2 on the campaign as they are currently playing the Flyers. The Canes took a 2-0 lead on goals from William Carrier and Taylor Hall. Late in the first period, Jamie Drysdale got one back for the Flyers. That game has moved to the first intermission with Carolina leading 2-1.