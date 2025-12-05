The last team that Carolina Hurricanes' goaltender Frederik Andersen wants to have a poor start against is the Toronto Maple Leafs. The former Toronto backstopper had a tumultuous tenure with the team and became the scapegoat for a couple of poor postseason performances. As everyone now knows, the Maple Leafs' postseason struggles were never all on Andersen.

Andersen hasn't been able to stay healthy since leaving the Maple Leafs, but has typically been a solid presence when he is in the net. Nevertheless, Toronto is back on a hot streak after a tough start to the year, and Andersen was the most recent victim, making it six consecutive starts with a loss for the Danish goaltender. Andersen attempted to keep it positive post-game, according to Walt Ruff via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The way I look at it, I've played better hockey, and I've had worse numbers. It doesn't look good, obviously. We're not getting the wins with me in the net lately, but I still feel like I've got my game,” Andersen said. “Maybe not perfectly where I want it, but like I said, I've had worse stretches where things have looked better, and I've gotten more wins. That's how I look at it. I try to be positive and move on.”

Andersen isn't wholly correct. He allowed three or more goals in nine of his last 10 starts, recording a .868 save percentage and a 3.40 goals-against average over that span. If you look at his entire career, back to his U18 days in Denmark, Andersen has never had worse numbers than this stretch.

The good news for the Hurricanes is that their three-headed goaltending monster of Frederik Andersen, Brandon Bussi, and Pyotr Kochetkov offers them some flexibility. If Andersen's struggles continue, he is in danger of losing his spot in the rotation, despite being the highest-paid goalie of the bunch.