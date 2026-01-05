The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away with the AFC North crown after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, but it wasn't as simple as it sounded. The Steelers were actually on the brink of losing, and all the Ravens had to do was make a field goal, courtesy of Tyler Loop. It was a routine 44-yard kick for the Loop and the chance to get the Ravens to the playoffs, but he missed it far right, and the Steelers breathed a sigh of relief.

The football Gods had to be with them at the moment, and it looks like the priest was with them as well. Before the game, the priest blessed the same end zone where Loop missed the field goal.

this was, in fact, the end zone where Tyler Loop missed the field goal. https://t.co/GN2CWo0Uwn — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

Pat Freiermuth also heard about the priest, and believes he may helped them get a win.

“I saw someone tweet earlier that a priest blessed the field. I think that worked,” Freiermuth said after the game.

It was a big win for the Steelers, and it erased the missed PAT from Chris Boswell after they scored the go-ahead touchdown. It was definitely a game that came down to the final seconds, and now the Steelers will be hosting the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round.

Though the Steelers advanced, head coach Mike Tomlin knows that the job is not done.

“We're AFC North champions. That sounds good and it feels good. But we didn't come here for that. We're here for what lies ahead,” Tomlin said via Post-Gazette Sports' Brian Batko.

The Steelers have the talent on the team to make a playoff run, but it will not be easy. The Texans had a surge in the second half of the season, and they're playing some of the best football in the league right now. For the Steelers, they're going to have to play well on both sides of the ball if they want to get the win.