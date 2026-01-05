The New York Giants' 2025 season came to a merciful end on Sunday afternoon with a home win over the Dallas Cowboys. It was a tumultuous season for the Giants, who fired head coach Brian Daboll in early November, finishing out the season with Mike Kafka as the team's interim coach.

New York is expected to hit the open market this offseason in search of their next head coach, and after the Cowboys game on Sunday, Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton referenced a familiar face when describing who his ideal candidate for the job would be.

“Somebody that's Tom Coughlin-esque,” said Slayton, per Giants Videos on X, formerly Twitter. “I think he brought a lot of things to this organization. It's no mistake why he won when he was here… I think it takes a certain type of person to be a head coach in New York.”

Indeed, Coughlin was known for his no-nonsense demeanor during his time as the Giants head coach, winning two Super Bowls with the team when they had Eli Manning as their starting quarterback.

This year, the starting quarterback job ultimately ended up going to rookie Jaxson Dart, who produced some highlights in his starts for the Giants in 2025, but also had fans concerned that his style of play may lead to frequent injuries down the road, which already started to become a problem for the former Ole Miss standout this year.

However, if Dart can stay on the field, the Giants have an intriguing nucleus of young players, including wide receiver Malik Nabers, who was quickly rising the NFL ranks before his torn ACL injury this year, and running back Cam Skattebo, another rookie.

The Giants will hope that whoever they hire to be their next coach will be able to bring the best out of that core and some of the other young Giants players.