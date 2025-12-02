The Hockey Canada sexual assault trial involving five members of the 2018 World Junior team officially concluded, ending with all defendants declared not guilty. After the verdict, the NHL and NHLPA conducted their own review before allowing them to resume their professional careers beginning in mid-October, with eligibility to play in games as of December 1.

One of those players, defenseman Cal Foote, has now taken his next step. The Chicago Wolves, the AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced Monday that Foote has signed a standard American Hockey League contract.

“Defenseman Cal Foote has signed a standard AHL contract,” the Chicago Wolves posted on X, formerly Twitter.

His signing marks Foote’s first opportunity in North America since the 2023-24 NHL season, when he last appeared with the New Jersey Devils.

Foote, 26, was acquitted alongside Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, and Michael McLeod. The charges stemmed from an alleged 2018 incident in London, Ontario, and the group underwent a long trial.

A former first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017, Foote has skated for 145 NHL games with Tampa Bay, the Nashville Predators, and the Devils. He also brings notable hockey lineage as the son of Adam Foote, who is a retired NHL defenseman and current Vancouver Canucks head coach.

For the Wolves, adding Foote provides an experienced piece in the lineup as Chicago looks to remain competitive in the AHL. With NHL experience and size, he immediately becomes one of the team’s most seasoned defenders.

Hurricanes may also aim to see whether Foote, who has been away from the NHL spotlight for months, can help regain the form once expected from a first-round pick. If he performs well in Chicago, he could position himself for an NHL opportunity next season, whether in Carolina or elsewhere.

And as the Hurricanes continue navigating long-term depth planning on defense, Foote’s arrival gives the franchise a veteran option to evaluate, one aiming to rebuild his career.