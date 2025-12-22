The Carolina Hurricanes have one more game to play before the Christmas break, but they are going to be considerably shorthanded thanks to the injuries to both Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slavin.

The Hurricanes announced that Jarvis and Slavin are both unavailable and are considered week-to-week after both suffered upper-body injuries.

“Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis and defenseman Jaccob Slavin are both week-to-week with upper body injuries,” the Hurricanes announced on social media.

Both players suffered their respective injuries in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers, who have eliminated them from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in two of the last three seasons.

Jarvis was hurt when he was tripped by Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues, causing him to slide awkwardly into the net at full speed, where his upper body collided with the post. It was a scary-looking incident, and the Hurricanes are fortunate he's not hurt worse.

Meanwhile, Slavin has been limited to just five games this season and had just returned to the Carolina blue line on December 14 from a lower-body injury. He had missed 29 games and may have been re-injured when he was hit by Florida's A.J. Greer.

The Hurricanes commit to a next-man-up mentality amidst the injuries

While it's a disappointing setback for the Hurricanes to lose two key players, Brind'Amour is choosing to look at it as an opportunity for other players to step in and fill the void.

“It's been all year, we've dealt with (injuries). A lot of teams have dealt with it, maybe not to this extent, but for the whole year, it feels like we've had maybe two games where we've had our full group,” said Brind'Amour via NHL.com. “But you know, the positive on it is that it's given other guys some opportunities that they normally wouldn't have. And I think that's obviously what's going to happen here over this next stretch.

“It's a weird year for all this, but you've got to deal with it. Next guy up's got to do his job. It leaves less room for error, but still, if we trust what we're doing, we should be fine.”

Jarvis has scored 19 goals with 10 assists this season, while Slavin has yet to register a point.