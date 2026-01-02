Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis was left off Team Canada’s initial men’s hockey roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics, announced on Wednesday, a disappointment for the 23-year-old who has been a major asset for Carolina. The Winnipeg native was one of five players from last year’s gold-medal-winning 4 Nations Face-Off squad not selected for Milan, despite contributing to Canada’s success in that tournament.

Drafted 13th overall in 2020, Jarvis on Thursday acknowledged the Olympic disappointment, referencing a quote from former Hurricanes forward Justin Williams:

“I saw a quote that (Justin Williams) said a few years ago, ‘Sometimes you've got to eat a sh– sandwich and chew it on a little bit. It doesn't taste too good, but you move on.' That kind of hit home for me,” he said. “It sucks. It's definitely a big blow, and obviously something I really worked for and wanted to achieve, but there's nothing you can do about it now. I gave myself a couple of days to take it in, feel emotions, and now it's just move past it and get ready for the season.”

Through 34 games this season, Jarvis has recorded 19 goals and 10 assists for 29 points, leading Carolina in goals and ranking second in total points. He also ranks eighth among Canadian forwards in goals per game, is tied for second in short-handed goals, and is also tied for fifth in even-strength goals. On the defensive side, he has contributed 13 blocked shots, 43 hits, and two shorthanded goals.

A rib injury on December 19 landed Jarvis on injured reserve the next day. He has missed five games since then and is now “week to week,” which limited his chance to make a late impression for Team Canada.

“It definitely didn't help, but at the end of the day, I've played enough games to where I thought I gave a good sample size,” said Jarvis. “I guess I didn't play good enough and I've got to live with that.”

Missing the 25-man roster stings, but Jarvis is still on the radar as a standby, just in case one of the selected forwards can’t go.

“They told me not to book any trips or anything quite yet, so it's still a waiting game. Obviously, I'm never hoping anyone gets hurt,” he said. “Obviously, if they call my name, I'll be more than ready, more than happy to come contribute. But I'm not holding out too much hope. I'm not wishing ill on anybody. If I do get picked and it just so happens I go, awesome. If not, I've already dealt with all the emotions of it, and I've moved past it, so I'm good to go.”

In 338 NHL regular-season games, Jarvis has compiled 115 goals and 127 assists for 242 points. In the playoffs, he has added 19 goals and 24 assists in 55 games, including a 16-point performance last spring as Carolina reached the Eastern Conference Final. His scoring skills were on full display in junior hockey with the Portland Winterhawks, best remembered for a 98-point season in 2019–20.