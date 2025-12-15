The Carolina Hurricanes are on fire right now. The Hurricanes are the top team in the Metropolitan Division and have won four in a row. In the process, rookie goaltender Brandon Bussi has been great in goal. He is now 11-1-0 on the season, and just won his ninth game in a row.

The Canes just took a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, for their fourth straight win overall. Meanwhile, their rookie goaltender is on fire. Bussi took the win over the Flyers. He allowed just two goals on 26 shots in the win over the Flyers. He had a .923 save percentage over the Flyers, giving him nine straight wins.

It was the fourth time in five games that he had a save percentage over .915. He still won the lone game under .915, allowing three goals in a 6-3 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Currently, Bussi is 11-1-0 with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. The only loss he has is the third start of his NHL career. In that game, he gave up three goals on 34 shots, good for a .912 save percentage, but the team lost 3-2 to the Dallas Stars

Article Continues Below

Bussi said after the game with the Flyers, “I just try to bring my best every game… I feel good right now. I feel confident.”

He should feel confident. Bussi has a 4-0 record this month has allowed more than three goals just once. With one of the best offensive units in front of him, the wins should continue to pour in as long as he is playing well.

The Hurricanes are now 21-9-2, and the best team in the Eastern Conference. They take the ice again on Wednesday on the road against the Nashville Predators.