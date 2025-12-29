The Carolina Hurricanes are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. They have managed to continue winning, even though the Hurricanes have dealt with a rash of injuries. The latest on the list of injuries is Pyotr Kochetkov. Now, head coach Rod Brind'Armour has announced that Kochetkov has had surgery on his latest injury.

The goaltender is “probably out for the year,” Brind'Amour said, according to Walt Ruff of Hurricanes.com.

“He didn't feel right all year. He's been playing great; that's the hard part. He was kind of fighting through it, but doesn't want to continue that way, so we'll get it fixed and go from there,” the Hurricanes coach continued, according to Ruff.

This is not the first time that Kochetkov has missed time this year. He missed the start of the year with the same lower-body injury. The netminder has played in nine games so far this year, and has played great. He is 6-2-0 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.

The Canes also have Frederik Andersen and Brandon Bussi as options in goal. Anderson is 5-8-2 with a 3.27 goals-against and a .869 save percentage. Those are both the worst goals-against average and save percentages of his career. Meanwhile, the rookie Bussi has been a pleasant surprise for Carolina. Bussi has played in 14 games so going 12-1-1 with a 2.10 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He has not lost in regulation in 11 straight games.

The Carolina Hurricanes are 23-11-3 on the season, which places them in first in the Metropolitan Division. They return to the ice on Monday night, with Bussi in goal, as they host the New York Rangers.