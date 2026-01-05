From beginning his career as The Rock in WWE to becoming one of the most successful and highest-paid actors in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson has come a long way.

Following the critical success and Golden Globe Award nomination of his film, The Smashing Machine, Johnson appeared in an interview on the THR Actor Roundtable. Appearing with Adam Sandler, Jacob Elordi, Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Allen White, Mark Hamill, and Wagner Moura on the show, he revealed how his past in WWE influenced his current career as an actor.

“I think per formatively, yes. In wrestling, it’s very big and over the top as you're performing for everybody for a stadium,” he explained. “But I think probably one of the main takeaways from wrestling was it really forced me live, and you guys know this in theater, it's like it forces you, it's almost like a forcing mechanism to listen. To really make sure that you're really honing in on that skill set of just really listening to the audience and keeping you on your toes.”

Over the course of more than twenty years, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has acted in over fifty films, including leading roles, animated features, and cameos. His latest film, Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie and based on the life of former UFC fighter Mark Kerr, earned Johnson immense praise as well as the respected Golden Globe nomination, the first in his career.

Article Continues Below

Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson breaks silence on his Golden Globe nomination for The Smashing Machine

Last month, hours after receiving his career's first Golden Globe nomination for the critically acclaimed Smashing Machine, Johnson broke his silence on the achievement while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.

“[It means] a few things. One of them is the importance of listening to the little voice that sits behind your rib cage,” he noted. “That at times whispers to you, and at times pounds on your chest to say that you can do more, and there is more, and it can be scary, and it might be scary because it will require you to step out of a comfort zone, and when things are good, you don’t want to step out of that zone, because it’s going good.”