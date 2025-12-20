Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis had a scary-looking play when he collided with the net off a rush in overtime in Friday night's game against the Florida Panthers. His teammates and the officials immediately signaled to the training staff to check him out, which didn't cast an excellent light on the injury for the Team Canada Olympic hopeful.

The Hurricanes still have to await further evaluation for the forward, but Rod Brind'Amour didn't sound too optimistic post-game, according to George Richards via NHL.com.

Brind'Amour said the injury “is not good. He's going to be out for a while.”

It isn't the first time that Jarvis has been suffering through an injury this season. In late October, he blocked a shot off his ankle, which Brind'Amour thought would keep him out of the lineup, but he returned for the next game. He also took a stick near his eye that seemed serious, but he again returned in the following game.

Jarvis has been able to shake off injuries in the past and battle through them. Brind'Amour's update also doesn't mean much, given he was off on the ankle injury prediction in October. However, the eye test suggests this could be the one to sideline him.

Jarvis already had two assists before leaving the game in overtime. It brought his total to 29 points in 34 games, with 19 of those coming off goals. If Jarvis does miss an extended period of time for the Hurricanes, his goal-scoring will leave a massive hole in a lineup that already lacks it. Seth Jarvis' 19 leads the team, with Sebastian Aho next at 13.