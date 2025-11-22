The unfortunate reality of the NHL salary cap is that the Winnipeg Jets would have a difficult time fitting all their expiring contracts under the limit. Winnipeg had a window to win a championship with its entire core group. However, when Nikolaj Ehlers' contract expired after last season, the Jets had to let him sign a $51 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, ending a successful tenure for the Danish star.

On Friday night, Ehlers returned to his former home of 10 years. He met up with some of his former teammates the night before the game and had some memorable moments during the game, including a warm-up standoff with friend Mark Scheifele. At the second television timeout in the first period, the Jets honored one of their former fan favorites with a video tribute after a Winnipeg career that totaled 674 games and 520 points.

The Hurricanes got the last laugh, defeating the Jets 4-3 in the team's first game without last year's MVP, Connor Hellebuyck. Ehlers impacted the win by assisting on Andrei Svechnikov's third-period powerplay goal, which would eventually be the game-winner when Gabriel Vilardi closed the lead to one late in the game.

It hasn't been the best first season for Nikolaj Ehlers in Carolina, recording four goals and 10 assists over his first 21 games. It puts him on pace for 55 on the season, which would be a step back from his totals over the last few seasons in Winnipeg. However, the offensive threat is starting to heat up, as he has 10 points over his previous 10 games.