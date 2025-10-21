The Carolina Hurricanes signed Nikolaj Ehlers this summer to a six-year contract. Carolina brought him in to boost their goal scoring, especially at the top of the lineup. Ehlers has yet to find the back of the net with his new team. But he did score his first point with the team on Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ehlers carried the puck into the offensive zone before he laid it off to Seth Jarvis. Jarvis sent the puck across the ice to Sebastian Aho. It hit Aho's skates, but the Hurricanes star was able to recover. He ripped a shot on Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid to bring Carolina to within a goal.

Sebastian Aho extends his point streak to six games and Nikolaj Ehlers gets his first point with the @Canes! 😤 pic.twitter.com/AX8ZwdoOLQ — NHL (@NHL) October 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Hurricanes have gotten off to an incredible start this season. In fact, they have yet to lose a game. The Hurricanes are so far undefeated through five games, though this could change could Vegas hold on.

Carolina has been one of the NHL's best regular season teams over the last few years. And they've found some postseason success, as well. The Hurricanes have been to two of the last three Eastern Conference Finals. Unfortunately, they lost both of those matchups to the Florida Panthers. Moreover, they won just one of the nine games played across the two series.

Adding Ehlers is part of Carolina's plan to take the next step. The former Winnipeg Jets star has 45 career postseason games under his belt, and his coming off his best playoff performance. He scored five goals and seven points in eight games for Winnipeg back in the spring.

The Hurricanes have not won the Stanley Cup in nearly 20 years. In fact, the last time they did, Rod Brind'Amour was on the ice as a player. Now, he's behind the bench leading the way for this team. And he hopes Ehlers can play a significant role in adding another Cup to the trophy cabinet in Raleigh.