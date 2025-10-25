The Carolina Hurricanes have recalled top-prospect forward Bradly Nadeau from the AHL’s Chicago Wolves ahead of their Saturday clash with the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. The move comes as Carolina deals with multiple injuries, including wingers Eric Robinson and William Carrier, both of whom are likely to miss extended time, and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who was placed on injured reserve retroactive to October 18.

Nadeau has started the season strongly, bagging four points (two goals, two assists) and a plus-1 rating through three games for Chicago. The St-Francois-de-Madawaska, New Brunswick native is hot off a sensational rookie run, having made the AHL All-Rookie Team and finishing first among rookies with 58 points (32 goals, 26 assists) and seven game-winning goals. Selected 30th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Hurricanes, Nadeau made his NHL debut in April 2024 and has appeared in three NHL games, picking up one assist, two blocked shots, and two hits during limited ice time.

In the AHL, Nadeau has totaled 62 points in 67 career games, emerging as a top-line playmaker for Chicago alongside Ryan Suzuki. The 20-year-old's offensive instincts and consistency have earned him another look at the NHL level, where he will fill a bottom-six role as the Hurricanes look to sustain their strong start.

Carolina enters Saturday’s matchup ranked among the NHL’s early-season leaders. Their 28 goals in seven games (4.0 per game) place them fourth in scoring, while their 19 goals allowed (2.7 per game) rank seventh-best defensively. Their +9 goal differential also stands fourth overall in the league. However, the Hurricanes' power play remains a concern, converting just 7.69% of opportunities (2-for-26), the second-lowest mark in the NHL.

The Stars, meanwhile, have managed 21 goals (3.0 per game) but struggled defensively, surrendering 26 goals (3.7 per game) for a -5 differential, ranking 23rd. Their special teams have been a bright spot, however, with a 31.82% power-play success rate, third-best in the NHL.