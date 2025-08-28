As they prepare for next season’s training camp, the Carolina Hurricanes have signed Oliver Kylington and Givani Smith on professional tryout contracts. The Hurricanes announced Wednesday that the Swedish defenseman, along with forward Givani Smith, will compete for roster spots when camp opens. Both players bring NHL experience, giving the club added depth and competition heading into the preseason.

Kylington, 28, has appeared in 220 games across eight NHL seasons, most of them with the Calgary Flames. A second-round pick in the 2015 draft, the left-shot defenseman split last season between the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks. He recorded one goal and four assists in 19 games, and over his career has tallied 18 goals and 42 assists for 60 total points. His best campaign came in 2021-22, when he posted 31 points in 73 games with Calgary. The Hurricanes see his prior NHL experience as a valuable addition to the competition for defensive depth during camp.

Smith, 27, enters training camp with a reputation as a physical forward. Originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft, he has suited up for four teams across six seasons: the Red Wings, Florida Panthers, San Jose Sharks, and Colorado Avalanche. The six-foot-two winger has registered nine goals, 13 assists, and 268 penalty minutes over 168 career games. Last season, he appeared in 13 contests between San Jose and Colorado. His physical presence on the ice could add toughness to Carolina’s bottom six if he earns a role.

The Hurricanes emphasized that both players are on tryout deals, not guaranteed contracts. That means their performance in camp will determine whether they secure spots on the roster or within the organization. Kylington and Smith have combined for 388 NHL appearances and now enter camp hoping to extend their careers with a new opportunity. For Carolina, bringing in veterans on PTOs is part of creating training camp competition and ensuring the roster is sharpened ahead of the new season.