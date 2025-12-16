The Cleveland Browns are going nowhere quickly. Cleveland is 3-11 heading into Week 16 and is on a three-game losing streak. The Browns got blown out by the Bears 31-3 in a game where the Browns did not put up much of a fight. That poor outing has increased the pressure on Cleveland's head coach ahead of an important offseason for the franchise.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated speculated about Kevin Stefanski's job security following a flat performance in Week 15.

“I love Kevin Stefanski as a coach, and think he’d be a really good hire for someone if he became available,” Breer wrote on Monday. “But that Browns team looked flat as a pancake in Chicago, and I’m getting to the point where I wonder if you can just run all this back in 2026—or if maybe everyone would be better with a fresh start.”

Stefanski has maintained a strong front when asked about his job security recently. He declined to answer a question on the top after Sunday's embarrassing loss.

“I’m not gonna get into those types of things,” Stefanski replied when asked about his future with the team via The Athletic's Zak Jackson. Stefanski quickly shifted the conversation, adding, “My focus, our focus, is solely on the Buffalo Bills.”

Should the Browns fire Kevin Stefanski at the end of 2025 season?

Stefanski has a head coaching record of 43-55 since joining the Browns back in 2020. However, the Browns have only won six games over the last two seasons and appear ready for a lengthy rebuild.

All of this leaves Cleveland in an awkward position. If they keep Stefanski for another season, it may come across as the organization rewarding their head coach without getting much in return. However, firing Stefanski may not get the Browns any closer to where they want to go.

Meanwhile, Stefanski is still regarded as a good head coach around the NFL. He would likely find a new job quickly if Cleveland decides to move on from him.

But there are still three games left to be played during the regular season. Perhaps another win or two could change the attitude around the Browns before the offseason.

Next up for the Browns is a Week 16 matchup against the Bills.