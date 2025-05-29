For the second time in three years, the Carolina Hurricanes have been eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Unlike their last trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Hurricanes won a game this time around and held a 2-0 lead in game five. Still, they would blow the lead and fall in the game 5-3. Rod Brind'Amour has brought the Hurricanes to the playoffs for seven straight years, but looks to get them a step further. Now, it is time to look at three offseason predictions for the Hurricanes after their loss to the Panthers.

The Hurricanes go into the offseason with hope for the future. They have made the playoffs in seven straight years, but have yet to make it to the Stanley Cup Finals since winning it all in 2006. Still, many of their top players are under contract. All six players on the top two lines for the Hurricanes are under contract, and just four forwards are free agents this year. Further, just three of their seven defensemen are free agents.

The Hurricanes are projected to have over $31 million in cap space according to Cap Wages. They also have draft capital, with six picks in this year's draft, plus two first-round picks in the 2026 NHL draft. Still, Carolina will make plenty of moves this offseason to make a run for the Cup next year.

The Hurricanes get younger on defense

Of the top six defenders, three of are free agents this year. That includes Dmitry Orlov and Brent Burns, both of whom were top-four defenders. Still, many of the defenders on this roster are on the older side. In the playoffs, Jaccob Slavin led the team in ice time, and he is 31. That was followed by Orlov, who is 33, and Bruns, who is 40. Only Alexander Nikishin and Scott Morrow, both of whom played sparingly this year, are under the age of 25.

With over $31 million in cap space, the Hurricanes could join the pursuit of Aaron Ekblad. Ekblad will turn 30 during the upcoming season, which would bring in a younger defender. He could play on the top defensive pairing with Jaacob Slavin, or move to the second pairing with Shayne Gostisbehere or Nikishin. Further, he has great playoff experience, winning the Stanley Cup last year and playing for his third in three years. It would also weaken the team that the Hurricanes have not been able to get past, the Florida Panthers.

Carolina adds a top-quality forward

Carolina would like to add scoring depth this year. The top three point-scoring options this year, who are still on the roster, all played on the top line. Meanwhile, Martin Necas was traded during the season, and fifth on the team in points was the blue-liner Gostisbehere. Jack Roslovic was sixth on the team in points this year, and Roslovic is a pending free agent.

Brock Nelson is one option, as a pending free agent from the Avalanche. He scored 26 goals between his time with the Islanders and the Avalanche last year, while having 56 points. He has scored 30 or more goals in three of the last four seasons, while having 50 or more points in each of the last four years. Nelson would be a less expensive option, which would allow the Hurricanes to go after more free agents. Further, he could fit well on the second line with Jackson Blake or could play on the third line alongside Logan Stankoven.

The Hurricanes could also swing big to upgrade their top line. Andrei Svechnikov was the weakest link of the top line, scoring 20 goals and adding 28 assists. The Hurricanes will have the cap space to go after Mitch Marner. Marner scored 102 points last year, giving him four straight years with 85 or more points. Marner would immediately upgrade the power play and top line, while boosting the second line by having Svechnikov move down.

The Hurricanes make a move in goal

The Hurricanes had five different players tend the twine this part year. While one of them was Yaniv Perets, who played just 7:32 this year, there is still a need for more consistent goaltending. This is the second straight year they have used five goaltenders in a season. Meanwhile, Frederik Andersen has not played over 40 games since playing in 52 in the 2021-22 season. He has played in just 38 games over the last two seasons. His contract ends after the 2025-26 season, and the Hurricanes could look to move on early.

The Hurricanes could look to make a move for John Gibson. Gibson is just 31, so he is younger than Andersen. He did have some injury concerns this year, but the Ducks were also moving towards their younger goaltending option. Further, he has played in 45 or more games in seven of the last nine seasons. Gibson could provide stability to the Hurricanes' goaltending situation, which has been lacking the last two seasons.