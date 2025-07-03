The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired a major upgrade on the blue line, trading for defenseman K'Andre Miller from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Scott Morrow, a conditional first-round draft pick and Carolina’s 2026 second-round draft pick.

Not only this, but the Hurricanes also locked Miller up with an eight-year contract that carries a $7.5 million cap hit. Miller couldn't be happier to be with the Hurricanes, especially because of their playing style that best suits his own game.

“I’m super excited for the style that they play. Like I said, getting up and down the ice in a fast motion, making plays through the neutral zone to get the pucks to the forwards with speed and let them do their things, but also joining the rush and trying to create,” Miller said, via NHL.com. “I think that’s something I’ve built my game around the last couple of years, and only getting better, so it’s great.”

As far as the reports that Miller was well aware of that he could be moved from the Rangers, Miller said he didn't pay attention to them and that he's feeling “all good” now, especially with the newfound financial security for himself and his family.

“It was a great day for me and my family. Obviously life-changing. Me and mom are obviously not only set for life but extremely happy for the position that we’re in and very grateful,” Miller said. “On the other note, yeah, I didn’t know all too much about it. I honestly shut my phone off and my socials the last couple of weeks, just with all the speculation and kind of noise with uncertainty with New York. It was good to just kind of decompress and just worry about my summer, getting stronger, getting my mind right, and yeah, in a good spot now. All good.”

During his final season with the Rangers in 2024-25, Miller scored seven goals along with 20 assists in 74 games.

Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller approaching 400 NHL games played

Miller, who is originally from Saint Paul, Minnesota, was drafted by the Rangers with the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, and played the first several years of his career with the franchise after having played two seasons with the University of Wisconsin Badgers.

His best season with the Rangers came during the 2022-23 campaign, when he scored nine goals with 34 assists for a career-high 43 points.

Miller has appeared in a total of 368 career NHL games, all with the Rangers, and has scored 36 goals with 96 assists while racking up 162 PIM. Additionally, Miller has added three goals and nine assists along with 22 PIM in 43 career postseason games.

It'll be interesting to see if the hulking blue liner can help the Hurricanes get over the hump and back into the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006.