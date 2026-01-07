The Washington Capitals have been in the middle of a major slump in play. They have lost nine of their last 13 games overall, but did secure a win on Monday against the Anaheim Ducks, 7-4. Still, the team is dealing with injuries, and the latest one is to Aliaksei Protas.

Protas has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to January 1, according to Kyle Morton of Daily Faceoff.

The forward last played on New Year's Day against the Ottawa Senators. He played 14:55 in the game and scored a goal on three shots. Protas had been on a five-game point streak before going down with the injury, lighting the lamp four times and adding five assists in the last five outings.

In the game against the Senators, Protas was taken down by Artem Zub and crashed hard into the boards, resulting in a lower-body injury. He was originally declared day-to-day. The movement to IR means that he will be out for at least seven calendar days. With the move being retroactive, he will be eligible to come off IR on January 9. This means Protas will miss the Wednesday night game against the Dallas Stars, but would be able to rejoin the team on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Protas broke out in the 2024-25 season. He lit the lamp 30 times while adding 36 helpers, good for 66 points. Before going down with the injury, the former third-round pick was on pace for 32 goals and 30 assists, showing the breakout was not a fluke.

In a corresponding move, the Caps have recalled Brett Leason from the AHL's Hershey Bears. If Leason dresses in the game, he will be making his season debut with the club.

Washington has taken a step back from their 2024-25 pace, but the Capitals are still 22-15-6 this season. That places them in fourth in the Metropolitan Division, but also holding the top wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Caps, without Protas and Tom Wilson, will face the Stars, who have lost six straight, on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.