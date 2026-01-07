It appears that former second-round pick Breece Hall is a big fan of up-and-coming artist Olivia Dean's new album, as the New York Jets running back posted about it on social media.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to praise one of the singer's albums on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. “Olivia Dean album really elite,” he wrote without any further context.

It's unclear which of Dean's albums Hall is talking about. To date, she has released two albums, Messy and The Art of Loving, in 2023 and 2025, respectively.

Dean has gained popularity over the last couple of years. Her 2025 single “Man I Need” has become a hit, and she is about to embark on the Art of Loving Live Tour. The tour is slated for 54 shows across three legs. Dean will visit Europe, North America, and Oceania throughout the tour.

During the tour, Dean is set to play four shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City in August 2026, which is only a stone's throw away from where Hall and the Jets play. Perhaps he will make time to go see Dean.

Hall and the Jets are coming off a disappointing 3-14 season. It was the team's first season under new head coach Aaron Glenn, and it ended with a disappointing blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

While the team was not good, Hall had another good season. He rushed for 1,065 yards on 243 carries. Hall scored four touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 36 passes for 350 yards and a touchdown.

This was Hall's fourth season in the NFL. However, this was the first time he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in a single season. His previous career high was 994 yards in 2023.

Hall was a second round pick by the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. During his collegiate career, he was a two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year (in 2020 and 2021) and First-team All-Big 12 (in 2020 and 2021).