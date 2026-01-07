Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is locked and loaded for a Wild Card Round showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Allen was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, so it looks like he's ready to be a full go for Sunday's playoff matchup. The reigning MVP has been dealing with a nagging foot injury, but he hasn't missed any games and will aim to put it totally behind him as he tries to finally break through in the postseason for that coveted Super Bowl berth.

Allen suffered the right foot injury in a Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns and then had soreness flare up in the heartbreaking Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. While he was ultimately cleared to play in Week 18 against the New York Jets, he took just one snap in order to keep his consecutive games played streak alive and then gave way to Mitchell Trubisky.

Josh Allen ready for Bills vs. Jaguars

The fact that Josh Allen is already a full practice participant without any limitations is a good sign that his foot injury will be in better shape against Jacksonville. The Bills quarterback met with the media Wednesday and spoke about preparing for a playoff run that comes with major expectations.

We’re live with Josh Allen as he meets with the media following today’s practice.#GoBills | #BillsMafia https://t.co/5ESduIOGW5 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 7, 2026

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs aren't in Allen and the Bills' way this time, but Buffalo is going to need the quarterback to be at his best to navigate the AFC playoff bracket. That starts with going on the road and beating a red-hot Jaguars team with Trevor Lawrence really coming into his own. That's not going to be easy given Jacksonville has won eight games in a row.

But if Allen is at his best, he'll be the best player on the field and can win games almost single-handedly. While he won't win MVP again this season, the 29-year-old had another MVP-caliber season with 39 total touchdowns and a career-high 69.3% completion rate.