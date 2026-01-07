We've got the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Wild Card Round Results according to Madden 26. The NFL Playoffs begin this weekend, with the top 12 teams fighting for a ticket to the Super Bowl. Both teams have beaten each other once already this year. But now they'll face each other in an all-or-nothing matchup that will send one team to Cancun. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Packers vs. Bears Wild Card Results According to Madden 26

According to Madden 26, the Chicago Bears will defeat the Green bay Packers in the Wild Card Round 29-16. (Due to technical issues, the actual video needed to be cut into two parts)

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #7 GB 0 13 3 0 16 #2 CHI 6 6 0 17 29

What seemed like a close game throughout most of the game quickly turned in Chicago's favor, thanks to HB D'Andre Swift. But before his explosive fourth quarter, Chicago owes a lot of credit to K Cairo Santos.

Santos converted all five of his field goal attempts, including four in the first half to help Chicago keep things close. While Caleb Williams played well, Chicago's offense started to struggle once they reached enemy territory. But getting some points on the board was better than nothing.

However, the Packers quickly took the lead early in the second quarter after Josh Jacobs ran for an eight yard TD. From there, the Packers and Bears traded each other two field goals apiece, with Green Bay maintaining a 13-12 lead at halftime.

The third quarter saw little action, but the Packers did extend their lead with another FG. Brandon McManus converted all three of his attempts in the loss. However, that ended up being the final score of the day for the Packers.

Meanwhile, the Bears' ground attack exploded in the fourth quarter. RB D'Andre Swift ran for two touchdowns to give Chicago a 26-16 lead with about 11 minutes left. And after the Packers failed to catch up, the Bears managed to tack on another FG, keeping victory even farther from Green Bay's grasp.

With the win, the Chicago Bears advance to the Divisional Round. Since they're the #2 seed, they're confirmed to play at least one more game in Soldier Field.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

CHI – Cairo Santos, 27 Yd FG, 7:29 (CHI 3-0)

CHI – Cairo Santos, 40 Yd FG, 2:37 (CHI 6-0)

Second Quarter:

GB – Josh Jacobs, 4 Yd run (Brandon McManus kick), 14:57 (GB 7-6)

CHI – Cairo Santos, 44 Yd FG, 11:35 (CHI 9-7)

GB – Brandon McManus, 26 Yd FG, 7:17 (GB 10-9)

CHI – Cairo Santos, 26 Yd FG, 1:32 (CHI 12-10)

GB – Brandon McManus, 50 Yd FG, 0:02 (GB 13-12)

Third Quarter:

GB – Brandon McManus, 32 Yd FG, 8:46 (GB 16-12)

Fourth Quarter:

CHI – D'Andre Swift, 8 Yd run (Cairo Santos kick), 14:17 (CHI 19-16)

CHI – D'Andre Swift, 10 Yd run (Cairo Santos kick), 11:10 (CHI 26-16)

CHI – Cairo Santos, 46 Yd FG, 7:23 (CHI 29-16)

Overall, that wraps up our Packers vs. Bears Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Furthermore, Madden 26's Rosters are messed up, with multiple players in the wrong positions. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.