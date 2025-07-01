The Carolina Hurricanes lost in the Eastern Conference Final again this season. It ended a wild season, which saw them trade for Mikko Rantanen and then trade him away after contract negotiations fell through. The big piece that came back was Logan Stankoven, who was a perfect fit with Rod Brind'Amour. The Hurricanes have re-signed Logan Stankoven on an eight-year contract, per an official team announcement.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that Stankoven's deal is worth $6 million per season until 2034, when he will be 31 years old. Stankoven scored five goals and nine points in 19 regular-season games with the Hurricanes. He added eight points in 15 postseason games.

The Hurricanes were one of many teams that came into July 1 with a boatload of cap space. With Martin Necas and Mikko Rantanen gone, they were seen as potential players in the UFA market. The Stankoven contract does not prevent that, as CapWages has Carolina's cap space at $29.4 million. Stankoven's deal does not kick in until July 1, 2026.

Now that Stankoven is locked in, the Hurricanes should switch their focus to the blue line. Dmitry Orlov and Brent Burns are unrestricted free agents and could be on the way out. With Jaccob Slavin on a team-friendly deal, they have an opportunity to build an elite blue line.

While the Hurricanes have not made the Stanley Cup Final, they have been perennial contenders under Rod Brind'Amour. Part of the reason they did not keep Rantanen is that he was not seen as a good fit. They saw Stankoven as a strong fit in their system, and considering he is only 23 years old, he can be there for a long time.

The Hurricanes still have space and two picks from the Rantanen deal that they could trade. Don't expect Carolina GM Eric Tulsky to stop his July 1 moves with Stankoven.