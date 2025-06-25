The Carolina Hurricanes made it to the playoffs for an eighth straight season. Still, for the second time in three years, the Hurricanes lost to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final. They need to make moves to return to Stanley Cup contention for the first time since 2006. The Canes have multiple trade options in the 2025 NHL offseason, and they need to make trades or risk continuing to miss out on hockey glory.

Carolina is in a solid spot heading into this offseason. They have just five free agents, but three of them are on the blueline. Further, the Canes have just under $30 million in cap space to work with. They have solid draft capital as well. Carolina has six first-round picks over the next four years, while having second-round picks in three of the next four drafts. With solid cap space and draft capital, the Hurricanes are in a position to make major moves this offseason.

The Canes have already made one move, re-signing Eric Robinson to a four-year deal. Now, they need to take care of other needs on the roster. They do not have depth at the blue line, while still having long-term issues in the goal. Carolina needs to address these issues if they want to make a run at winning Lord Stanley's Cup.

The Hurricanes must trade their aging depth

Carolina has their top line locked into contracts for the next four years, all with young and growing players. The top line is home to Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, and Seth Jarvis. Both Aho and Jarvis have contracts for the next seven seasons, while Svechnikov is under contract for the next four. Further, Aho is the oldest of the players, turning 28 before the start of next season. Still, there is a combination of young and exciting players, but also aging veterans behind this top line.

On the younger side is Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who will turn 25 prior to the next campaign and was the second-line center last year. They also have Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven, both of whom are under the age of 24. Still, many of their other pieces are in their 30s. On the third line is long-time Hurricane and captain Jordan Staal. Staal has a no-movement clause and has been with the Canes since the 2012-13 season. Trading away the captain is most likely not on the table.

Still, his linemate Jordan Martinook should be moved. Martinook will turn 33 prior to the next season, and is under contract for the next two years at a cost of $3.05 million per season. The Canadian-born winger has been solid over the past three seasons. He has missed just three games in the past three years, while also scoring 13 or more goals and having 32 or more points in each season. The winger is coming off his best season in the NHL, having a career high in both goals and points. The value for the former second-rounder is at a high, and the decline will come soon. Trading him away is the best move for the Canes this summer.

Carolina swings big by trading Jesperi Kotkaniemi

The Hurricanes need to make some big moves in order to make it back to the Cup. The biggest move they could make is trading a young and upcoming player in the franchise. Kotkaniemi is just 24 years old and is under contract for the next five seasons. He is at a cost of $4.82 million per year, which is manageable considering his age and the length of the contract. The Fin primarily played center on the second line this past season for the Canes.

Article Continues Below

He broke into the NHL after being drafted third overall by the Montreal Canadiens. He would play 79 games in his rookie season with Montreal in the 2018-19 campaign. Still, the Hurricanes would sign him to an offer sheet in the summer of 2021 and bring him in by giving away a first and third-round draft pick. He was great in his first season in Raleigh, scoring 18 goals and adding 25 assists. Still, he has not been the same since. He has scored just 13 goals in each of the last two seasons and scored just 33 total points in this past campaign.

Meanwhile, advanced statistics suggest a growth in his offensive and defensive production. With a team trying to win now, waiting for growth is not an option. Carolina needs to put together a package with Kotkaniemi that could net them big-time players. While Kotkaniemi has a modified no-trade clause, if he were to accept a trade to a place such as Buffalo, the dividends for the Hurricanes could push them over the top.

Frederik Andersen will be an attractive trade target

The goaltending market in this free agent class is weak. There are mutliple teams looking to add goaltending depth, or a starter tending the twine. Jake Allen and Anton Forsberg are the top free agent options for teams looking to help their goaltending situation, but Carolina should be willing to trade one of their options this offseason. Pyotr Kochetkov is still under contract in Carolina. The 26-year-old has started 112 games at the NHL level, with a 2.47 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. Further, he has started 40 or more games each of the last two seasons. With his age and being under contract for the next two seasons at just $2 million per year, the Canes should keep him.

Frederik Andersen should be traded despite recently signing a new contract. He will turn 36 at the start of the next season and will be a free agent next summer. Andersen has been a solid goaltender in his career, with a 2.56 goals against average and a .915 save percentage. Still, he has missed plenty of time in the last three seasons. He has not started over 40 games since starting 51 in the 2021-22 campaign with the Hurricanes. While he is a solid goaltender, he can be moved in this weak goaltending market to a team desperate for a starting netminder.

Andersen did just sign a new contract with the Hurricanes, which could prevent him from being moved. Further, he has a modified no-movement clause, which could complicate things. If the Hurricanes are committed to breaking up this tandem in favor a trade package and potentially finding a new goaltender, they could move Kochetkov as well. This move would net similar savings, and potentailly net a bigger return with him being the younger netminder.

Overall, Carolina has attractive pieces on their roster. They need to make big moves to contend for the Cup next year, though. That starts with a trade package for a young star, but it also requires letting go of some of the aging veterans on the roster.