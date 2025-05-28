The Carolina Hurricanes won Game 4 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night. This marked Carolina's first win in the East Final since 2006. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour was a player the last time they won in the East Final. And now he's tasked with winning another three games to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Momentum is somewhat on Carolina's side entering Game 5 on Wednesday night. However, momentum may not matter for Carolina at this point. The Hurricanes trail 3-1 in the series, leaving them one loss away from elimination from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. For them to win this series, Brind'Amour believes his team has to control the game from the jump.

“Scoring first just really seems to be the key,” Brind'Amour said Tuesday, via NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg. “Not that if you get behind, you can't come back. But the way both teams are checking for their chances, there's not a lot of great opportunities. Getting out of that first period level, we're OK; we're not having to chase the game. That was the difference for me.”

Hurricanes working to cut out turnovers vs. Panthers

Article Continues Below
Related Carolina Hurricanes News
3-best-Jack-Roslovic-destinations-in-2025-NHL-free-agency
3 best Jack Roslovic destinations in 2025 NHL free agencyRB Hayek ·
Matt Grzelcyk surrounded by Penguins, Bruins, Hurricanes, Panthers, Golden Knights, and Islanders logos
3 best Matt Grzelcyk destinations in 2025 NHL free agencyChristopher Hennessy ·
Ryan Donato, Blackhawks image in the background, question marks around him, ryan Donato, blackhawks, nhl free agency, free agent
3 best Ryan Donato destinations in 2025 NHL free agencyBryan Logan ·
NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Charles Barkley drops bold Hurricanes-Panthers Game 5 predictionColin Gallant ·
The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate after their win against Florida Panthers in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena.
Hurricanes’ immediate reactions to ending 19-year East Final droughtColin Gallant ·
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour on his bench against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour reacts to season-extending Game 4 winMiguel La Torre ·
Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) comes out of the locker room for the warmups before the game against the New Jersey Devils in game two of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center.
James Guillory-Imagn Images

One issue that has plagued the Hurricanes in this East Final is turnovers. Carolina has had issues with maintaining possession, especially in the first two games. The Hurricanes held the puck better in Game 4, though, and that led to a win. Correcting these issues is also at the top of the agenda for this team entering Game 5.

“When both teams are playing a pressure game, there's going to be turnovers; that's the whole point of it,” Brind'Amour said, via Dusterberg. “We had less of those, less of the ones that turned into something. There were some. There's going to be every game. It's just limiting those the best you can. I thought we did a better job of that.”

The Hurricanes have work to do in this series. But they have identified problem areas they need to focus on. All that's left is for this team to put their money where their mouth is on the ice.