The Chicago Blackhawks' search for a head coach could be coming to a close as they have been linked to the University of Denver's David Carle.

“They’re not the only ones, but I’m told they want him badly, and if he’s interested, they’re going to do whatever it takes to get him to Chicago and become the guy to lead this rebuild,” a source told RG. “He’s proven what he can do development-wise, and they want him to help the blue chippers they have and have coming.”

The source is confident that Carle would at least be interested in the role.

“This is just my opinion, but I think that job is his if he wants it, and yeah, other teams are gunning for him, but why wouldn’t you want a chance to develop what they have with [Connor] Bedard, and all the other high-end prospects they have,” this source added.

“Denver obviously came close again, and they could still get back to the Frozen Four next season, so does he want another title there before he makes the jump? I’m not sure, but what I am sure of is he has a lot of money waiting for him with the Blackhawks and a chance to build an NHL program too.”

Having the chance to coach a young sensation such as Connor Bedard has to be a tempting offer, despite the roster needing some work.

Blackhawks' Connor Bedard ready for offseason work

After a solid ending to the 2024-25 season, young Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard is looking to keep improving and have his biggest season yet.

“Everyone wants to be in the playoffs, but the one thing for us young guys is we have a five-month summer,” Bedard said via The Athletic. “That sucks, but in a way you can take a lot of time to improve, kind of attack where you feel like your game can go to the next level.”

Bedard knows he still has work to do, but he notices the improvement he has already made.

“I think I’ve rounded out my game a bit more,” Bedard said. “Obviously you would like a step more with production, which hasn’t been there as much. There’s definitely positives for me to take out of and things I can grow. I feel like there’s a lot of room for growth for me, which is exciting in a sense. I think kind of rounding out my game has improved.”