The Chicago Blackhawks are reportedly listening to Seth Jones trade offers this season. Chicago acquired Jones back before the 2021 NHL Draft as the team tried to retool its roster on the fly. However, that did not work. Chicago remained one of the worst teams in the NHL. The Blackhawks still toil near the bottom of the league, in fact.

Jones had a rough start to life in the Windy City, at least defensively. But he has certainly improved over the last couple seasons. The 30-year-old Arlington, Texas native has become a steady two-way defenseman. Moreover, he has established himself as a bonafide top-pairing option in the NHL.

On Wednesday, reports indicated the Blackhawks and Jones are working on facilitating a trade. The veteran defenseman has not formally requested a trade, for what it's worth. However, the two sides are trying to find a trade that works for everyone involved.

“We all know the whole story and what happened when I got here,” Jones said on Wednesday via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I would like to give myself a chance to win in my career. I know that the money is not an easy thing to move, and that’s what we’re figuring out.

“If it happens, it happens. Obviously, while I’m here with the Blackhawks, they have my full effort [and] full attention to this team to try to get this team better.”

The Blackhawks have been worse than expected in 2024-25. But Jones remains a bright spot. The 30-year-old has five years remaining on his contract, as well. Trading him with this much term remaining would certainly bring back a considerable package of picks and players.

Given how bad the Blackhawks have been, it's hard to fault them for this perspective. In saying this, Chicago should hold onto the veteran defenseman at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. There is long-term benefit for the team to move on here. But they can kick the can down the road here while not sacrificing the long-term potential of a Seth Jones trade.

Blackhawks won't get fair value midseason

The Blackhawks and Jones want to find a solution sooner rather than later. And Jones has a ton of control over his future. The veteran defenseman has a full no-movement clause in his contract. As a result, he is not going anywhere unless he approves of the trade.

However, Chicago also has a measure of control here. He is signed through the 2029-30 season. This gives them multiple seasons to figure this thing out. Of course, each year they wait, a little bit of trade value is lost. In saying this, the team would be better suited to wait until the summer, at the very least.

The Blackhawks are not getting fair value out of a Jones trade midseason. Teams are not going to part ways with the assets Chicago will want to acquire. However, they will be more willing to make a trade of this stature in the summer. Especially around the NHL Draft in late June.

Chicago wants to become more competitive sooner rather than later. As a result, ensuring they receive the best return for Jones is an absolute necessity. With this in mind, they need to wait for the summer in order to receive fair value in any deal.

Seth Jones can help young blueline along

Seth Jones is a very capable two-way defenseman in the NHL. He is capable of playing in all situations as well as eating big minutes for his team. He may not be the most decorated veteran blueliner in this league. However, he remains a valuable resource for younger players on the team.

The Blackhawks have a few promising young defensemen on the roster, as well. Alex Vlasic has impressed in his first two seasons in the NHL. Ethan Del Mastro and Nolan Allan have also played games for Chicago in 2024-25. Kevin Korchinski, who played in Chicago last season, could receive a promotion from the AHL down the stretch.

It's important for these defenseman to have someone they can lean on. Chicago does have a veteran in Alec Martinez on the roster, to be fair. However, Martinez is also a trade candidate. And he is easier to trade considering he is on an expiring contract. If Martinez is dealt, the team doesn't really have a defender they can rely on.

Jones can continue to mentor these young defensemen through the 2024-25 campaign. In the summer, the Blackhawks trade him for a haul. Chicago gets their big trade return and their defensemen continue to grow. All in all, it's a partnership that can work well for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.