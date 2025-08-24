The New England Patriots are at the beginning of a new era. After finishing near the bottom of the NFL last season, the Patriots decided that it was time for some changes. New England brought in Mike Vrabel to bring a new attitude for the 2024-25 season. With roster cuts on the way, Vrabel needs to make decisions on players like Kyle Dugger, Antonio Gibson, and Anfernee Jennings.

The Patriots have players that have the coaching staff excited for the upcoming regular season. New additions have made a big impact on the team as it tries to get back into the conversation in the AFC East. As the offseason went on, the team went from a dark horse to a legitimate threat to the Buffalo Bills at the top of the division. They might not be there yet, but are well on the way.

When the Patriots moved on from Bill Belichick, the team went from respectable to downright terrible. Before his team's Week 1 kickoff, Vrabel got into a fight to support his players. He made a name for himself with the Tennessee Titans by getting down in the trenches with them, showing them that he is willing to work right along side them throughout the season.

Vrabel has already earned the respect from every player on his roster. The Patriots' camp has been very positive thanks to his presence and commitment to instilling a new culture in Foxborough. New England is a dangerous team in the AFC heading into the season if its head coach can inspire toughness. Having the right guys on the field is a big part of that.

Vrabel has to make some tough decisions with his roster. Here are three players to watch when the rosters are cut from 90 to 53.

Kyle Dugger's struggles might have cost him a roster spot

Dugger has been playing for his spot on the roster throughout the preseason. His play at the end of the Patriots' preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings turned heads. After a disappointing season in 2024-25, the safety is one of many players that Vrabel needs to consider when it comes to fit on the roster. It is up to him to decide if Dugger has done enough to stay.

New England faces a tough challenge before the regular season kicks off. While a lot rides on the offense's ability to grow under Drake Maye in his second professional season. However, Vrabel made a name for himself as a defensive coach and any path to contention for the Patriots starts and ends on that side of the ball. The question is if Dugger will be a part of that success.

Even amid the drama surrounding Dugger throughout the preseason, the safety isn't worried about his future. However, his spot on the roster was up for grabs as he played until the end of his team's preseason games. The fact that Vrabel did that at all shows that he isn't fully committed to Dugger as a part of his defense. He hopes he made enough of an impression to stick around.

Antonio Gibson's spot on the roster might have been stolen by a rookie

Article Continues Below

Gibson joined the Patriots in 2024 to form a one-two punch in the running game with Rhamondre Stevenson. The result was a little underwhelming in a New England offense that never got going last season. Now, Gibson is a year older and has new competition in Vrabel's backfield. The veteran is capable of elite production, but those days are becoming less common.

At 27 years old, the amount of stress on Gibson's body is not as high as other running backs his age. However, his prior workload is not the chief factor working against him. Instead, that distinction belongs to rookie standout TreVeyon Henderson. The former Ohio State Buckeye has stolen the spotlight for the Patriots during the preseason thanks to his explosive plays.

Stevenson is dealing with an injury, but New England has him penciled in as the starting running back. However, Henderson is right behind him and gaining. Gibson, on the other hand, might be the odd man out of that trio. Vrabel wants to establish a solid running game, but he already has a solid duo on his depth chart. Don't be shocked if Gibson is cut loose in a couple of days.

Anfernee Jennings might not fit Vrabel's defensive philosophies

The Patriots' new head coach brings a traditional defensive scheme with him to New England. While Vrabel's defenses with the Titans had anchors like Jeffrey Simmons and Kevin Byard, his linebackers were the players light made his squads elite. The Patriots' new leader has been looking for those leaders throughout training camp, putting Jennings in an interesting position.

According to ESPN, Jennings might not be the best fit in Vrabel's system. Despite blossoming into a bigger role last season, the linebacker's spot is not guaranteed. He is a talented player on the field, but New England could value a player's ability to execute their role in its defense over their individual skill. If Vrabel doesn't think Jennings can adapt, he will be on the way out.

Vrabel has already made his first round of cuts this season. However, he still needs to move a few players around in order to meet the NFL's 53-player maximum. Regardless of who is on the roster, New England is a fascinating team to watch this season. The Patriots' roster decisions could set the tone for what they hope will be a successful season.