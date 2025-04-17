The 2024-25 campaign has officially come to an end for the Chicago Blackhawks, and another season of struggles saw them miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth straight year. Uber-talented prospect Connor Bedard didn't take the step forward that folks were expecting him to, and with rumors swirling that he's unhappy in Chicago, he recently took a second to shoot that speculation down.

After missing 14 games during his rookie season, Bedard played in all 82 games for the Blackhawks, scoring 23 goals and tallying 44 assists. And yet, even with that increase in games played, Bedard only increased his point total by six from his rookie season. With Chicago struggling, rumors began to pop up indicating Bedard was not happy to be stuck with a rebuilding Blackhawks squad, resulting in him speaking out and denying that notion.

“I’m a pretty mild-mannered guy and if I looked a little sad on the bench or something, maybe people can take it out of context,” Bedard said per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic. “I’ve said it so many times, I love being here and the city. People who know me know I love to be here and really trust the direction we’re going. If you get the first overall pick, you’re probably not winning the Cup the next two years. It's an understanding of where you’re at.”

Connor Bedard, Blackhawks hoping for strong offseason after rough campaign

The Blackhawks showed some improvement as a whole this season, but it admittedly would have been tough to be much worse than they were last season. Losing can take its toll on everybody, and while Bedard admits it's not easy, he has faith that Chicago is on the right track when it comes to finding their way back into playoff contention.

That starts with putting together a strong body of work during the offseason, with the Blackhawks looking to find ways to make Bedard's life easier through free agency and the 2025 NHL draft. Until that happens, though, the losses will continue to pile up, and rumors surrounding Bedard will continue to grow, even if he continues to deny them.