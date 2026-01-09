The last time Chicago Blackhawks fans saw Connor Bedard, he was rushing off the ice, visibly distressed by a shoulder injury. That was December 12, and the Blackhawks had been in a freefall since the budding superstar exited their lineup. The team could receive some good news for Friday night's game against the Washington Capitals, as the sniper is trending toward a return, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, via a post from X.

The Blackhawks saved their playoff chances this season by winning the last four games after their post-Bedard injury losing skid. Chicago now sits three points out of a wild-card spot with their game-breaker likely entering back into the lineup. Bedard was practicing with the team's top powerplay unit at Friday's morning skate, according to Blackhawks' reporter Scott Powers, which usually signifies that a player is ready to return.

Bedard had 13 points in his previous 10 games before the injury and was in line for a spot on Canada's Olympic Team. While Doug Armstrong alleged that the injury didn't affect their decision, it would've been difficult to ignore Bedard if he had continued scoring at that pace. The good news for the Blackhawks' young star is that there is now time for him to prove that he is worthy of an injury replacement.

Bedard had 44 points in 31 games before the injury, and is still on pace to eclipse the 100-point mark for the first time in his career if he can stay healthy for the rest of the season. A 100-point season while leading the Blackhawks back to the playoffs would be a massive boost to Connor Bedard's case to be one of the game's top stars.