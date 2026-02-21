Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno hasn't been past the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his nearly two-decade National Hockey League career — but he could get another opportunity ahead of the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline.

With the Hawks sitting at 22-26-9 at the tail end of the Olympic break, and a full 10 points out of postseason positioning, it's likely to be another playoff-less spring in the Windy City.

That could lead to some difficult decisions between the 38-year-old and general manager Kyle Davidson, especially as Foligno is in the final season of a two-year, $9 million contract he signed back in January of 2024.

And the veteran understands that the clock is ticking on his chances to win a Stanley Cup.

“I’d be lying if I said no, right?” Foligno told The Athletic's Scott Powers on Wednesday when asked if he has given any thought to potentially being traded to a contender ahead of the deadline.

“There’s a huge part of me that wants that. That’s the ultimate goal, and when you’re all done, it’s just you want to know that you gave yourself every chance to win a Stanley Cup. So, yeah, there’s that, for sure, in the back of my mind. Do I want it to be with this group? Yeah, you know, badly, and that’s why I said I’ll assess that when the time comes. A lot can change in a week and a bit, right? So it sucks that we’re kinda not right where I’d like us to be before the break, but that’s the way it goes.”

Foligno is still an effective power forward, although his offensive production has waned. He's managed two goals and 10 points over 33 games this season.

Nick Foligno seems open to both trade, staying with Blackhawks

Although Foligno clearly isn't against being traded to a contender, he also isn't opposed to the idea of remaining with Chicago and helping them make a playoff push over the final 25 games of the regular season.

He's been a key piece of the roster over the last three seasons, and especially the last two as team captain.

“I’d like to have a conversation soon just to see what he’s thinking,” Foligno said of Davidson. “Do I know? Not really. Do I still feel great out there? Yeah. Do I still want to play? I’ll say this, seeing where this team’s at, I really like [Jeff Blashill] and the coaching staff. I really like the direction we’re heading.

“Would it be fun to be part of it? Yeah. But I’m also understanding of this business and how it works. So it is what it is. I’ll make that decision when the time’s right. I can’t really force that either. It’s just one of those things where you kind of have to wait and see.”

It's clear that no decisions have been made either way, but in 2025-26, the Blackhawks are not a Stanley Cup contender. And it wouldn't be too surprising if Foligno got an opportunity to chase a championship in what could be his final few months as an NHL player.