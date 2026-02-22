The Chicago Blackhawks announced Saturday that they have signed goaltender Olivier Rodrigue to a one-year, two-way contract covering the remainder of the 2025-26 season. The deal carries a $775,000 salary cap hit at the NHL level and adds depth to Chicago's goaltending pipeline for the stretch run.

The Edmonton Oilers selected 25-year-old Rodrigue 62nd overall in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft. Over five seasons in Edmonton's system, he appeared in 131 American Hockey League regular-season games with the Bakersfield Condors from 2021 through 2025. In those contests, he compiled a 61-52-17 record, a 2.92 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage, and two shutouts. During the 2024-25 campaign, he played a career-high 41 AHL games, posting an 18-16-8 record with a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage, along with one shutout. The previous season was the strongest statistical year of his professional career, as he finished with a 19-12-5 record and a .916 save percentage.

At the NHL level, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound goaltender has two regular-season appearances, both coming last season with the Oilers. He finished with a 0-1-0 record, a 3.10 GAA, and an .862 save percentage. He also has two Calder Cup Playoff appearances, recording a 1.89 GAA and .936 save percentage in limited action, and spent time in the ECHL with the Wichita Thunder in 2021-22, where he amassed a 7-7-1 record and a .907 save percentage in 15 games.

Article Continues Below

After not receiving a qualifying offer from Edmonton last offseason, Rodrigue became an unrestricted free agent and signed with Barys Astana of the KHL. However, an injury prevented him from playing a game, and the team terminated his contract. He has not appeared in game action since last season.

The Blackhawks' need for additional depth follows the January trade of Laurent Brossoit to the San Jose Sharks and a 20-game AHL suspension handed to prospect Stanislav Berezhnoy for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance program. Rodrigue is expected to provide support at the AHL level, likely serving as a backup option while the organization evaluates him for a potential role beyond this season.