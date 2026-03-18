Since losing Dylan Raiola to the college football transfer portal, Nebraska has turned its attention to Anthony Colandrea as its new starting quarterback. The former Virginia and UNLV signal-caller has been competing for the job during spring practice, where he has been reportedly separating himself from the pack.

Colandrea joined the returning TJ Lateef in Nebraska's quarterback room, as well as another Virginia transfer, Daniel Kaelin. While some expected Lateef to push Colandrea, the veteran continues to impress during spring practices, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.

“With Dylan Raiola's transfer to Oregon, Nebraska added Colandrea and returns sophomore TJ Lateef,” Nakos wrote. “Redshirt sophomore Daniel Kaelin is back after a season at Virginia, too. Speaking to sources, On3 has learned that Colandrea has impressed the staff and is starting to separate himself.”

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The Week 1 starting job was always a two-man race between Colandrea and Lateef, with Kaelin positioned as a distant third. Kaelin, a Nebraska native, was recruited to Lincoln by head coach Matt Rhule, but his limited experience does not compare to either Colandrea or Lateef.

Colandrea threw for a career-high 3,459 passing yards and 23 touchdowns with just nine interceptions at UNLV in 2025. He beat out Michigan transfer Alex Orji to win the starting job and ended the year as the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

Although Colandrea has all the accolades, Lateef is technically the incumbent starter. The former four-star recruit took over for the Cornhuskers after Raiola suffered a season-ending leg injury, guiding them to a win over UCLA in his first career start. Lateef is just 1-3 as a starter, but ended his freshman season with a promising 904 passing yards, five touchdowns and only one interception in seven games.